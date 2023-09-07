The search for a 73-year-old ACT man missing in the Snowy Mountains was called off on Friday afternoon to be resumed on Saturday morning.
The man who had gone fishing at Lake Eucumbene, near Adaminaby was accompanied by another 73-year-old man whose body police said they had found on Thursday.
After the discovery, teams of police officers, marine divers and helicopters moved into action. The missing man was not found in the search on Friday before it had to be called off in severe, windy weather.
Police said the search over a wide area would resume at 8am on Saturday.
The two fisherman were reported missing about 11.15pm Wednesday to officers from the Monaro Police District.
An extensive search of the waterways and nearby bushland ensued.
The police search was joined by NSW Marine Area Command divers, NSW SES, Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter Service, Westpac helicopter, and Marine Rescue.
After the body of one of the fishermen was found on Thursday, the multi-agency search had to be suspended about 3pm due to bad weather.
Police continued to look for the second fisherman from 8am Friday.
"We can say at this stage, [the search teams] are going to make every effort to locate him. The search is ongoing," a spokesperson said.
Owner of Eucumbene and Jindabyne Fishing Charters Mark Fountain said the lake, about a 90-minute drive from the capital, was a popular spot for Canberrans to go fishing.
He said in bad weather the lake would become very rough and had "killed" about 20 people since it was built.
"Small boats, big waves, don't mix," Mr Fountain said.
A NSW Police spokesperson spoke to officers in charge of the search and said it was not common for people to go missing in the lake. However, they warned weather and water conditions could change unexpectedly and asked any people on the water to be appropriately equipped and be careful
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online. Information is treated in strict confidence.
