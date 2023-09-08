Jerrabomberra Public's Chris Hunter is Principal of the Year

Jerrabomberra Public School principal Chris Hunter has won the inaugural Principal of the Year Award from the NSW P and C Federation.
In further recognition for the school, Jerrabomberra Public P and C president Kylie Prescott was named joint Member of the Year with Rachel Garner of Waratah Public School.
Mrs Hunter has been principal of Jerrabomberra Public since it opened in 2002. She was honoured to be named Principal of the Year.
"It's an award where you are nominated by your community, by your P and C," she said.
"It's an affirmation we are a community school and the community has appreciated what I have done over the last 21 years.
"It's very rewarding to know you are still appreciated by the community you serve."
Before Jerrabomberra, Mrs Hunter was at Gundaroo Public School for 13 years.
She said Jerrabomberra Public, with 890 students, was "a big school with a small school feel".
"All the students mix with each other and care for each other. We don't segregate the big kids from the little kids," she said.
"They understand they need to be able to work with different aged people and there's a level of respect between all the kids and the staff and the community."
NSW P&C Federation President Yvonne Hilsz congratulated Mrs Hunter.
"Chris' unwavering commitment to excellence permeates every aspect of the educational experience," she said.
"From the playground, where teachers and students engage with respect, to the eloquent language she employs during school assemblies, her influence is palpable."
Ms Hilsz said Ms Prescott, meanwhile, was not only president of Jerrabomberra Public P&C but vice-president of Jerrabomberra High's P&C.
"Kylie's leadership, hard work, and advocacy [are] testament to her dedication and unwavering efforts in safeguarding the interests of the local community," Ms Hilsz said.
"Additionally, her tireless work in securing political commitments for the construction of Stage 2 at Jerrabomberra High School, expanding its capacity to accommodate 1000 students, has had a positive impact on both schools and the broader community.
"Kylie effectively engaged with the school community and took the lead in a grassroots campaign."
