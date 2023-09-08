Education Minister Yvette Berry knew the construction union was "unhappy" with a building company that missed out on a school building contract, the Integrity Commission has heard.
Ms Berry is the first ACT government minister to attend a public examination in the ACT Integrity Commission as part of its investigation into the procurement process for a school building project.
Ms Berry said she knew towards end of 2019 as the procurement process for the Campbell Primary School modernisation project was underway that the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union was "unhappy" with Canberra construction firm Manteena.
She told the Commission she did not know how that information came to her.
"I do not recall," she said. "I just knew there was unhappiness."
Under a memorandum of understanding, Unions ACT were notified of the contractors who had put in bids for government contracts.
"It was supposed to be so unions could advise the government about any issues with regards to any of those procurements, construction and any other procurement the government might have been doing," Ms Berry said.
Ms Berry said she knew the unions had pushed for the memorandum of understanding to be legislated through the Secure Local Jobs Code.
"They advocated quite strongly for the government to change the process," Ms Berry said.
"I think they wanted their roles legitimised more than anything."
Prior to entering the ACT Legislative Assembly, Ms Berry worked for the United Workers Union and she remains a member of this union, as well as the Community and Public Sector Union.
The ACT Integrity Commission is investigating whether Education Directorate officials failed to act honestly and/or impartially when making recommendations and decisions regarding the Campbell Primary School modernisation project between 2019 and 2020.
The project was awarded to Lendlease over Manteena despite two separate tender evaluation teams finding that Manteena had a superior design and cheaper bid.
The probe is looking at whether union or political interference played a role in the decision-making of directorate officials.
The hearing continues.
