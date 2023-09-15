In the conservative firmament, frustration at being out of power for two decades in the ACT has been simmering away into a new strategy: get rid of self government completely. Can't lose an election if there's no election to lose.
All the ills of the ACT government could be solved by putting "the adults in charge" or "sacking" the members of the Legislative Assembly, media loud mouths have suggested in recent times.
This is not to say this is a jurisdiction without a blotted copy book. A passing familiarity with the output of the Audit Office would put that thought to rest. The city's long-term government suffers from bouts of arrogance, hubris and cack-handedness. It can be secretive and complacent. None of this would be improved or solved by disenfranchising Canberrans.
My back-of-the-envelope reckoning suggests 48 per cent of Canberra's residents were born after self government began.
The constant harping on about the November 1978 "advisory referendum", in which 63.75 per cent of electors, wanted to carry on with a minister running the territory is particularly silly. Well over half of Canberrans today were not alive when the vote was held.
And can you blame them then for voting against it then? Not a week goes by covering the Legislative Assembly without hearing from someone carrying on about how everything was better before this territory had to govern - and pay for - itself.
It's made to sound - for those of us who weren't clever enough to be born in time - like money grew on trees, not a blade of grass was too long or out of place, blocks were subdivided at no cost by the quarter acre, the roads were paved, free of potholes, with yellow bricks and the city had an emerald glint against the Brindabellas.
And nor can you blame people then for electing members of the No Self Government Party and the Abolish Self-Government Coalition at the first Assembly election in 1989.
READ MORE:
The world, thank goodness, has moved on. But the future of Australian Capital Territory (Self Government) Act 1988 is ultimately at the mercy of federal parliament.
The Canberra Liberals, which, don't forget, actually contest territory elections, had to deny in June they wanted to see an end to self government after Peter Cain, the shadow attorney-general, posted a link to a piece of commentary in The Australian calling, essentially, for an end to self rule.
The article, written by the newspaper's chief political correspondent, exhorted Anthony Albanese to "call in the administrators and sack the glorified local council that is the ACT government".
The then acting opposition leader, Jeremy Hanson, said it was "ridiculous and a nonsense" to say the party opposed self government.
The party might say it backs in self-rule, but its conservative fellow travellers are certainly intrigued by the idea of abolishing it. How bereft of imagination they must be if this is what they would resort to in an effort to remove the long-standing Labor-Greens government.
Their denials were all but gazumped when the federal Liberals, led by Peter Dutton, stepped forth on Thursday with a bill to overrule ACT laws - passed a year ago - to decriminalise possession of small quantities of illicit drugs. To hell with a health-based response based on evidence, the party's actions scream. To hell with democracy.
This follows Queensland Matt Canavan's wholly bizarre bill, voted down in the Senate on Wednesday morning, that would have compelled the Legislative Assembly to hold an inquiry into the ACT government's decision to compulsorily acquire the Catholic-run Calvary public hospital in Bruce.
This was a stunt of the most blatantly obvious variety. I don't know what the good citizens of Queensland made of their senator's use of his time, but from a Canberra point of view, it was the kind of nonsense that gives the Senate a bad name.
Has this latter-day abolish-self-government brigade already forgotten the treatment the voters of Canberra gave their former Liberal senator, Zed Seselja, at the last election?
Given the choice between a progressive independent candidate and a man who thought the Legislative Assembly, in which he once sat, was not up to the job of making a decision on voluntary assisted dying, the voters picked the bloke who backed letting the territory decide for itself.
It's all very well thundering in the pages of a national broadsheet or spluttering into a microphone hooked up to a talkback radio station transmitter that Canberrans, in effect, are too stupid to govern themselves. It only makes this city's citizens more determined to manage their own affairs.
Rather than calling for an end to self-government, conservatives might do well to consider why they have remained utterly unelectable in the territory for so long. Using federal might to stomp in the sandpit won't help their cause. The answer won't be found at the fringes. A strong, electable conservative alternative would do more to strengthen the territory's democracy.
Flipping the table and getting a largely unaccountable federal minister to adjudicate would do nothing of the sort.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.