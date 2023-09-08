The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Michelle Grattan | Transport Minister Catherine King's mixed messaging over Qatar and Qantas debacle

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated September 8 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A few days ago, the furore over the government's rejection of Qatar Airways' bid for more flights into major cities was all about cheaper tickets and additional seats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.