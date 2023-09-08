The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Peter Dutton dismisses Kylea Tink complaint about 'overly aggressive' MP

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Peter Dutton will not be taking further the concerns raised by independent MP Kylea Tink about the allegedly "overly aggressive" behaviour of one of his MPs, putting it down to the "adversarial climate" of Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.