Peter Dutton will not be taking further the concerns raised by independent MP Kylea Tink about the allegedly "overly aggressive" behaviour of one of his MPs, putting it down to the "adversarial climate" of Parliament.
The Opposition Leader said on Friday that he had spoken to the unnamed male Liberal MP and "satisfied himself" over the nature of the original complaint made after Question Time on Thursday and he did not have "any concerns".
Ms Tink, the member for North Sydney, pleaded to the Speaker Milton Dick to act on "overly aggressive and personalised" behaviour in the House chamber which left her feeling unsafe and like her "senses had been assaulted".
She said a male Opposition MP yelled aggressively at her and others on the crossbench on Wednesday for not voting with an Opposition dissent motion.
Mr Dutton has dismissed the complaint despite Ms Tink stating she was intimidated and feeling unsafe.
"I've satisfied myself in relation to the matter," he told RN Breakfast. "And believe me, I've seen some robust exchanges between Liberal, Labor, independents.
"That is the nature. It is an adversarial climate. It's like going into a courtroom where the defence and prosecution are arguing a case vehemently and a contest of ideas in a respectful way in our Parliament, at a federal and state level, is the central part of our democracy.
"And I have no interest in curbing debate or stifling debate for those reasons."
In front of a full chamber of Parliament, Ms Tink told the Speaker and fellow MPs she felt compelled to raise the issue of standards after experiencing behaviour which she described as "overly aggressive and personalised" including "condescending and offensive language".
"As a member of this Parliament, someone working here in this place I do not feel proud of the way my workplace was represented yesterday," she explained.
"And quite frankly, I did not feel safe."
The MP highlighted a male opposition MP who she said yelled aggressively at her and others on the crossbench over their voting decision over a rare dissent motion relating to the answers given in Question Time by Labor minister Catherine King.
"His tone was hostile and his body language was aggressive," she said.
"And to the best of my recollection his words were, 'Where were you today, then? You say you want clear answers, that was your chance and where were you?'"
"He was shaking his head and looking at me in a way I found to be aggressive and, honestly, quite confronting."
Mr Dick, in response to Ms Tink, agreed "such behaviour does not reflect well on the House or any of us", and urged all members present to reflect: "We must do better."
Mr Dutton said there was support available to all people who worked in Parliament House as needed.
He insisted the debate in Parliament's chambers, while "robust", was better than it had been.
"The chamber as it operates now, I can promise you, is much more civilised than how it operated in Keating's day, or how I've seen exchanges between Kim Beazley and John Howard over years or between Peter Andren and Tony Windsor and others, Rob Oakeshott, the "teals" now express their views very strongly," the Opposition Leader said.
"And as I say if there's support required, there's there's an avenue for that in our parliamentary process."
