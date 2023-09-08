Sia Soliola hasn't quite come to terms with the fact he might be about to play his last game in Canberra.
Not because of his attachment to the city or the Canberra Raiders fan base that will always adore him, but because the Queanbeyan Kangaroos veteran is yet to really think about it.
"Thanks for reminding me, I'm probably going to think about it now," Soliola grinned.
But Soliola doesn't want the journey to end here, in a Canberra Raiders Cup preliminary final against the Belconnen United Sharks at Kippax Oval on Sunday.
He wants it to end with a premiership, with the Tuggeranong Bushrangers awaiting the victor.
MORE SPORT:
"Once we get there on the day, I'm pretty sure it's just about just enjoying it," Soliola said.
"It could be my last, so the thing I tell other people - and I'll take my own advice as well - is to really enjoy the week. That's what I'm going to do.
"It would be good for you guys to write about that as well, for us to get up there and see how things pan out in that last game of the season."
The Sharks' minor semi-final win over West Belconnen was their first finals win in a decade and, while they lost to Queanbeyan 44-8 just three weeks ago, they head to Kippax Oval confident of bouncing the Kangaroos out in straight sets.
"Nobody thinks we can do it, everyone counts us out," Sharks and Raiders under-20s lock Tate Rhea said.
"They are very beatable. If you bash them out of the middle and keep pressure on their star players - Sammy Williams, Harry Quinlan - if you do that well for 80 minutes, you can go the whole way.
"We're still two weeks away from where we want to be. We can all get a bit ahead of ourselves and think, 'What's it going to be like at the GF?' But [player-coach Zac Patch] has done pretty well to keep us grounded. If we do everything right, we'll get to where we want to be."
So what does Soliola make of the Sharks' plan to try to bash the Kangaroos in the middle?
"They should, they've got some really good boppers out there and it's going to be tough for us. We're going to have to take that challenge on and see where we land," Soliola said.
And as for Williams, the competition's player and coach of the year, "we owe it to Sammy" to win this week.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.