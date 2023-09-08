The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 9, 1927

September 9 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1927.
Canberra entered an important chapter in its establishment with the opening of a second school in Ainslie. The Canberra Times featured the story on the front page on this day in 1927. The opening of schools in Canberra came with a lot of ceremony, often attended by prime ministers, other members of the federal government and the Canberra community.

