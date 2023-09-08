Times Past: September 9, 1927

Canberra entered an important chapter in its establishment with the opening of a second school in Ainslie. The Canberra Times featured the story on the front page on this day in 1927. The opening of schools in Canberra came with a lot of ceremony, often attended by prime ministers, other members of the federal government and the Canberra community.
A new school was set to be opened on September 19, and the prime minister Stanley Bruce would be doing the honours of officially opening the school.
This would mark the entry of the prime minister into the life of Canberra as a city apart from its status as a seat of government.
For those set to attend, instructions were for the children to stand near the flagpole in front of the school and other members of the community would stand behind them.
The prime minister would be accompanied by members of the federal cabinet and their wives. The official party would also include members of government departments, the chairman of the Ainslie school committee and the chairman of the child welfare and school committee.
The eldest boy registered to attend the school would have the honour of breaking the Commonwealth flag, which would be supplied by the federal commission. The children would then repeat the loyalty pledge and sing "Advance Australia Fair".
Following speeches, Sir John Butters would hand the keys to the school to prime minister Bruce who would open the school.
