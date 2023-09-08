The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The problem is that too many people want too much stuff

By Letters to the Editor
September 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Never in the history of humanity have so many wanted so much on a planet with finite resources. Picture by James Croucher
Never in the history of humanity have so many wanted so much on a planet with finite resources. Picture by James Croucher

I wonder whether we are missing the point thinking a switch to renewables will be the panacea for us to continue as normal. Perhaps renewables (if they work) are just a band aid, not a solution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.