The problem is that too many people want too much stuff

I wonder whether we are missing the point thinking a switch to renewables will be the panacea for us to continue as normal. Perhaps renewables (if they work) are just a band aid, not a solution.
Surely, the issues we must face are overpopulation, and over-use of resources causing massive pollution. Examples are single-use plastics, used materials, and industry-caused air particles.
To see how these are our most pressing problems, you only have to look back to 1900. There were 1.6 billion people on the planet, with life expectancy of about 55 years. Cars, planes, and labour-saving devices were nascent. We had small houses, no computers, no TVs and small wardrobes. Packaging was in paper. Each person's environmental footprint was small. Defence was mostly infantry and cavalry.
Now we have eight billion people. More of us are living into our 80s and 90s. We drive cars daily, fly regularly, have large houses full of devices, and huge wardrobes, plus products for every need. What we buy is in excess of our needs, and comes with multiple layers of packaging, often in plastic.
This is not just a problem of the rich West, but also the emerging middle classes in many countries, such as China, India and former Soviet Bloc countries. Those people have just as much right to consume as the rest of us.
Until we face the real issues - overpopulation and over-use of resources - we are naive at best, facing catastrophe at worst.
It's a shame one of Australia's most loved anthems - John Farnham's You're the voice will now be used to divide Australians.
Ironically, apparently it is the wider Australian populace that needs to be a voice for positive change for Aboriginal people living in difficult remote circumstances, as the latter are not able to do so on their own.
If this isn't an admission of sheer projected disempowerment and imputed helplessness, then I don't know what is.
I took a look at the emotive promotion on YouTube. It was confusing to see rainbow flags and Magda Szubanski featured. I don't know what they have to do with alleviating the rates of kidney disease in the Top End.
Perplexing also were the inspirational scenes of Cathy Freeman winning at the Sydney Olympics. As I understand it, Cathy achieved this though sheer grit and determination, making the most of her agency and the educational and sporting opportunities afforded her, rather than relying on a bureaucracy to tell her what she should be doing.
Come October 14 we need to use our voices to see beyond the mere vibe of the moment and realise the inherent dangers involved in making Indigenous citizens effectively permanent wards of the state.
I was really quite pleased to learn that Johnny Farnham's stirring hit You're the voice will front the advertising campaign for the Voice referendum. The first line of the chorus carries one of the most important messages of the campaign: "You're the voice, try and understand it".
Sadly from what I read in the letters in these pages from opponents and doubters the vast majority of those folk either don't understand the proposal or are being wilfully disingenuous in a bid to confuse and sway others who don't understand it.
The latter also applies to those playing politics with the proposal in their efforts to knock it down.
The most important thing anyone can do before voting on October 14, whether for or against, is to read and think carefully about two documents: the Australian constitution and the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Having done so voters will then have a context to judge all arguments from either side.
Asking that we vote for a referendum that can only commit us to the provision of an advisory committee which will ensure only that a particular group of people are listened to seems to be making an unnecessary fuss about a small thing.
That is, until I realise that the moments when I have truly been listened to are some of the very most precious moments of my life.
And I think of what it must be like to have such moments so rarely that you need to ask for an official assurance that you can have them, and that this right to be listened to will never be taken away.
Then I understand the need for the referendum and for a "yes" vote, loud and clear in Australia, and as soon as possible.
Finally we have a date. But I am somewhat puzzled as to how the Voice will not be the cause of future conflict or, worse still, be ignored over time.
We already have the National Indigenous Australian Agency with a staff of 1150 and a budget around $4 billion. One of its tasks is to provide advice to the PM and the minister on matters relevant to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
We are now in the process to establish a Voice to Parliament that hopefully will be an effective voice in furthering the Aboriginal cause.
Are we creating a situation in which the two bodies compete for relevance? Which one will be supported by all Australians?
It is all very well to have a referendum, but once it is past, so what? Is there a plan on how it will work? How will it be organised? Who do they speak for? And who will listen?
Despite the horrifying facts emerging about Qantas, plus the non-functional online check-in, do not imagine this lack of professionalism carries over to the ground and flight staff.
Having made several international and internal flights in the last month I have found the staff fantastic. They have been professionally presented, superbly helpful and polite.
It makes me concerned for their futures as everyone gives Qantas the flick and hopefully the ACCC applies its full powers to Qantas.
When John Howard was the treasurer in the Fraser government, Richard Carleton and I used to have regular and very stimulating post-Carleton-interview chats with him in the ABC's Green Room.
Following Mr Howard's advice that the "no" campaign should "maintain the rage" I'd love to get together once more with him so I could personally pose Mark Kenny's very pertinent question: "rage against what exactly?".
The answer, I suggest, would be much less perceptive than those posited by Mark in his excellent column.
Why do some proponents of the "no" case keep pressing for "more detail"? Are they deliberately seeking to create uncertainty and confusion?
Or is it that they don't understand how the constitution works.
As the Prime Minister has said, the constitution gives the Parliament power to legislate with respect to defence but it doesn't tell us what sorts of submarines we are to have.
The constitution gives the Parliament power to legislate with respect to taxation but it doesn't tell us what sorts of taxes we are to have or how high they should be.
It would be inappropriate for the constitution to lock in the detail for the Voice.
How it is to be comprised and how its members will be chosen are matters for the Parliament.
Back in '60s schools had SRA cards which were used to teach how to read, write, spell, and do simple arithmetic.
You started with a colour card as to where you skills were, you answered the questions and the teacher would mark them or give you the answer card for you to check yourself.
Once you finished a colour you went to the next colour level and so on for greater difficulty. It worked well.
I would also like to point out that parents have a responsibility to get your kids ready for school.
My nieces and nephews all had a good understanding of reading before they even reached school. Grandparents and aunts and uncles can always help out in these situations.
Commentators who say that Albanese should say more than "I'm from the government and we will help you" to get the Voice over the line have a point.
Even a rough sketch of what the government has in mind would help the voters' confidence.
An idea of how many people involved, like a dozen or a hundred, and the resources they would need would be a start.
Information about how often and where they would meet, and whether some would be coming from the far north, expenses paid, would clarify people's minds.
Voters just don't trust governments and are unwilling to give them carte blanche.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.