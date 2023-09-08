The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Hudson Young re-signs himself to set sights on Canberra Raiders captaincy

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 8 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hudson Young wants to be a future captain of the Canberra Raiders. And his current co-captain Elliott Whitehead has backed him to get there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.