Hudson Young wants to be a future captain of the Canberra Raiders. And his current co-captain Elliott Whitehead has backed him to get there.
The news comes as Young's re-signing was finally confirmed, having been all-but sewn up for months.
In a massive elimination-final boost, he's recommitted to the Green Machine until the end of 2027 just days before their knock-out final against the Newcastle Knights.
The Raiders were expected to also announce the re-signing of boom lock Corey Horsburgh next week, with the Queensland State of Origin star also set to extend until 2027.
Young's emerged as a Canberra leader since arriving at the club from Newcastle as an 18-year-old, with Whitehead predicting he'd go on to captain the club one day.
"Each year he's getting better and better as a player, and even off the field his leadership skills are getting a lot better, so I see a big future for him at the club," Whitehead said.
"Hopefully one day he'll captain this club. I think that's something he wants to do so hopefully he will and be around for a long time."
It's something Young's set his sights on himself.
He's looking to recapture the form that propelled him onto the State of Origin stage earlier this year, playing the opening two games for the NSW Blues.
While he hasn't been at his match-winning best, he's still managed to score four tries in his past nine NRL games.
"Yeah it is mate. I've made that pretty clear that I want to be a captain down the track and in good time," Young said.
"It comes off the back of good performances and being around the club for some time."
NRL ELIMINATION FINAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Jack Wighton, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Ata Mariota, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Hohepa Puru. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Trey Mooney. Reserves: 18. Jarrod Croker (c), 19. Albert Hopoate, 20. Danny Levi, 21. Ethan Strange, 22. Xavier Savage.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga (c), 2. Dominic Young, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Tyson Gamble, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Jacob Saifiti, 9. Phoenix Crossland, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell (c), 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Daniel Saifiti, 16. Jack Hetherington, 17. Mat Croker. Reserves: 18. Adam Clune, 19. Lachlan Miller, 20. Dylan Lucas, 21. Enari Tuala, 22. Brodie Jones.
