The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Tony Wood | Putting Australia's energy transition back on track

By Tony Wood
September 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen face a challenge to fix Australia's energy transition. But there's three things they can do now. Picture by James Croucher
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen face a challenge to fix Australia's energy transition. But there's three things they can do now. Picture by James Croucher

We know Australia's got a problem when a cautious, technical, energy market operator says: "Imminent and urgent investment is needed, or the reliability of the NEM [National Electricity Market] will be at risk". More broadly, Australia's energy transition is at risk. But the federal government has the challenge and the opportunity to get things back on track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.