The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Umbagong District Park, Latham, finally has all its bridges rebuilt

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 8 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The last of three new bridges was opened in Umbagong District Park at Latham on Friday. Picture supplied
The last of three new bridges was opened in Umbagong District Park at Latham on Friday. Picture supplied

Umbagong District Park at Latham finally has all its bridges back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.