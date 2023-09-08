Umbagong District Park at Latham finally has all its bridges back.
Three timber pedestrian bridges in the park were closed to the public in April 2021 after a safety audit revealed they needed to be replaced.
Two smaller bridges were replaced and reopened in July.
The third bridge opened to the public on Friday - and included a new lookout.
City Services Minister Chris Steel was glad to see the third bridge opened.
"Since 1986 when the timber bridges were first constructed, they've been important to the local community for the connectivity to nature and recreational opportunities they provide," he said.
The old bridges were white timber. The new bridges are a steel structure with handrails and balustrades and a rusted finish.
The new structures' rusted finish "complements the natural setting and colours of the Umbagong native grasslands".
Mr Steel said the new lookout was included after a request from the community.
"We heard how valued the park and the bridges are. The bridges have always allowed people to stop and look at nature whether it be birds, the native grasslands or spotting lizards and other animal life," he said.
Members of the Umbagong Landcare Group and the Ginninderra Catchment Group as well as the Umbagong Bridges Community Action Group were at the reopening.
"I would like again thank the community for their patience," Mr Steel said.
