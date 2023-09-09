Times Past: September 10, 1995

On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times shared the story of a man who honoured his uncle by displaying the horseback skills his uncle would have used during World War I.
The best-loved stories from Gordon Hughes' childhood were tales told by his uncle, Bert Hughes, a veteran of the Australian Light Horse whose cavalry charge won the 1917 Battle of Beersheba and helped secure the Allied victory in the Palestinian campaign in World War I.
A horseman all his life, Mr Hughes, of Weston Creek, had always been fascinated by the history of Australia's mounted troops, which dates back to the middle of the 19th century.
The Brisbane-based president of the Australian Light Horse Association, Tom Childs, said nearly 170,000 Australian horses were sent to battle in WWI.
"Out of all of them, only one came back," Mr Childs said.
At Hall, Mr Hughes was busy with his old mate Sid Purtell, practising their skills tent-pegging, one of the featured events at the Brisbane gathering.
