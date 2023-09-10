Times Past: September 11, 1967

The cottage, an adjoining meat-house and several old pine trees stood at the edge of Mr D.R. Tully's grazing property, near the Coppins Crossing Road. After almost a century of quiet rural life, the cottage is hemmed in on two sides by new wire fences, one only inches from its back wall. Beyond the fences the once lush grazing land had been gouged and scarred by bulldozers and trucks, carving out the new suburbs in Belconnen.