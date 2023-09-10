The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 11, 1967

September 11 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1967.
The fate of a small timber-slab cottage, which has overlooked the Weetangera area from Round Hill since the winter of 1879, was to soon be decided by the National Capital Development Commission.

