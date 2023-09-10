Times Past: September 11, 1967

The fate of a small timber-slab cottage, which has overlooked the Weetangera area from Round Hill since the winter of 1879, was to soon be decided by the National Capital Development Commission.
The cottage, an adjoining meat-house and several old pine trees stood at the edge of Mr D.R. Tully's grazing property, near the Coppins Crossing Road. After almost a century of quiet rural life, the cottage is hemmed in on two sides by new wire fences, one only inches from its back wall. Beyond the fences the once lush grazing land had been gouged and scarred by bulldozers and trucks, carving out the new suburbs in Belconnen.
In the rush and roar of men and earthmoving equipment, the cottage looked doomed until the Canberra and District Historical Society appealed to the NCDC to preserve it.
It was originally built on another site 100 years prior, on land owned by Mark and Samuel Southwell. The Southwells were bought out by the Schumack family and the cottage was moved to Round Hill in 1879.
Its occupants included the families of Richard Schumack (1864-1937), James Bell and Donald Tully, the present owner.
Mr Tully, who had to give up 179 acres of prime pasture to make way for the Belconnen suburbs, had used the cottage, called Rosebud Apiary, for shearer's quarters.
He was keen to see it preserved as a reminder to future generations of the early settlers in the district.
Thankfully, the cottage has been heritage-listed and is available for tours and is staged for a glimpse into life in the 19th century.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.