The family-fun Tharwa Bush Fair is back on Sunday

Enjoy some good old-fashioned family fun at the Tharwa Bush Fair on Sunday in Canberra's south.
It's on at the Tharwa Preschool in North Street, Tharwa from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.
Check out the famous cake stall as well as sheep shearing, face-painting, the Rural Fire Service, reptile talks, kids' craft activities, a barbecue, market stalls and local flowers for sale.
There will also be live bands, arts and craft and a family scavenger hunt.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.