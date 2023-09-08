The Canberra Miniature Railway is open on Sunday, hosting rides from 10am to 2.30pm.
The railway is run by volunteers and is located at the southern end of Jerrabomberra Avenue in Symonston.
There are two tracks - and one has a tunnel.
Children aged two and under ride for free with a paying passenger. Don't forget to wear enclosed shoes.
Discounted tickets for unlimited rides are available at trybooking.com/eventlist/CMR.
