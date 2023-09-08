The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Canberra Miniature Railway open on Sunday

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All aboard for train rides this Sunday. Picture supplied
All aboard for train rides this Sunday. Picture supplied

The Canberra Miniature Railway is open on Sunday, hosting rides from 10am to 2.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.