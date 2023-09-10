I am touched to read that the Chief Minister shows concern for those who have to commute "30 or 40 kilometres from the centres of employment and services" ("More Canberra blocks set to allow dual occupancies," September 5).
A simple solution would be to enact what he so vehemently promised in his passionate speech "the world has changed" two years ago.
The Canberra Times reported at the time: "Mr Barr said the government would invest in offices spread across the ACT, so its staff could work where it suited them rather than in a set location for a particular directorate."
The electorate is still waiting. New, environmentally-planned suburbs can now be built with significantly reduced carbon dioxide emissions.
Of even greater concern for anybody with some foresight must be the fact that what scientists consider the greatest threat to the world's cities, namely the urban heat island effect, finds no mention in Barr's "gentle urbanism".
Nor does the "Missing Middle" group, demanding accommodation for themselves in Canberra's inner suburbs, give any thought to how their children and grandchildren will survive in an environment where heat-mitigating vegetation has been paved over.
W B Griffin's plan for a garden city as Australia's capital is ideal in a time of climate change and global heating.
It's too bad our Labor-Greens government is forgetting the promise of 2021 and is now set on destroying our heritage, presumably to please their "Missing Middle" friends.
In 1977 I had an accident while downhill skiing. I severely injured my left knee. After a couple of severe bouts of on-again, off-again pain I had my GP refer me to a leading orthopaedic specialist.
That doctor felt around within my knee as best he could, and then said that he could feel damage to the ligaments in there, and advised me to exercise the leg by holding it straight while drawing a cross in the air with it, 100 times a day, or else wheelchair for life.
After a couple of days of that I was heartily sick of that exercise.
But I was also booked on a flight to the UK, soon to depart. On arrival in London I went straight to a bike shop and ordered a road bike; set up to my own specifications. I then took it by rail to Oban in Scotland, and started a long ride of just over 1600 kilometres touring Scotland, the Hebrides, Ireland, Wales and England.
I carried all my gear in a bike-bag, and stayed in bed-and-breakfasts all the way.
I finished my ride in Devon, returned to London by rail, and sold the bike for 40 quid less than I paid for it. But in the 46 years following, I have had no trouble with my knee at all.
The great thing about bike riding is the way one can distribute one's weight between saddle and pedals, thus favouring a troublesome body part.
Alison Howe calls for National Service to be revived ("Bring back national service, for our children's sake", September 6).
A scheme that helped to divert vulnerable young people from the justice system, giving them skills and purpose might, as she says, have merit. But there would be problems.
First, how to prevent them becoming "penal battalions", whose members are conscripted only because they were at risk.
Second, how to ensure that service did not interrupt education and career plans, as previous schemes did.
Third, how to ensure that a National Service did not merely produce conscripts as missile fodder for future wars inevitable under ANZUS. (But if service came with benefits such as a waiver of the iniquitous HECS impost, you might have kids pinching cars for the perks.)
This is an undercooked idea: have another go, Ms Howe.
I see your correspondent Alison Howe is advocating national service as a countermeasure to rectify society's perceived ills.
Armies train for war. Anything that detracts from this will always be to its detriment.
The ADF is there to seek out and close with the enemy and to kill or capture them.
To Ms Howe I suggest her idea is fine, just keep the Australian Army out of it.
I was a general practitioner in Canberra for almost 40 years. I always found the profession satisfying.
When I started in 1981 remuneration was reasonably good. However, with the passage of time, successive increases in the Medicare rebate never matched the increase in expenses. Indeed, for a period of years, the rebates were frozen. We used to bulk-bill pensioners and disadvantaged patients.
I read with dismay articles in The Canberra Times by and about current GPs pleading basically not to totally destroy general practice as a profession. For the training required and expertise the financial reward is pitiful.
The local government, for political reasons, have pushed the bulk billing point and proposed exempting the new payroll tax if practices bulk bill 65 per cent of patients.
I might remind them of practices that totally bulk-bill that have gone under in recent times.
I am so glad I have retired.
Keith Hill (Letters, September 3) writes that for 20 of the last 27 years we've had conservative governments, inadvertently conceding the conservatives have been preferred by voters by a wide margin.
He goes on to say that when it comes to voting in the upcoming referendum we are being asked to vote with "faith and trust" when in fact the government is asking voters to buy a "pig in a poke".
This is effectively dooming the Voice to failure. Voters are not mugs and will not vote for the unknown.
It is surprising the Chief Minister is extolling the virtues of Mr Fluffy dual-occupancies.
They are essentially planning failures because they cover the whole block with impervious material. The last things we want in a warming climate are blocks with no space for plants and trees.
The Greens are calling for "30 per cent permeable surfaces to cool our city". That should put an end to Mr Fluffy dual-occupancy lookalikes.
The government planners should be able to do a lot better than regurgitating Mr Fluffy.
I hope that Qatar Airways is successful in obtaining permission to fly more routes in Australia.
Qantas has fouled its own nest.
If it was up to me they would no longer be entitled to have the kangaroo as their symbol.
The decision to sell 8000 tickets for flights that were already cancelled is not only a mistake; surely it is fraud.
I am offended by the massive payments to Alan Joyce when Qantas charged me $1500 more for the same flights after the original flights were cancelled due to COVID-19.
Everyone I speak to says they will only fly Qantas if there are no other options.
Here's hoping Qatar can provide that option.
In the hope of gaining a second term, Mr Albanese is taking far less action than is needed, particularly in relation to housing and climate change.
He should consider the words of Martin Luther King, "This is no time to ... take the tranquilising drug of gradualism" (from the I have a dream speech). King argued that chipping away at injustice creates a sense of advancement when very little was actually being accomplished.
While I appreciate politics is the "art of the possible", will Mr Albanese ever have the courage to take substantive action?
I agree with Steve Provins (Letters, September 5): goats will eat almost any plant matter, even thorny weeds and bushes. They draw the line only at plants with long, hard thorns, which are rare in the Canberra region. Being very nimble, they are able to tackle the steepest, most rugged slopes, and rockiest slopes.
Unfortunately, they clear only the undergrowth, leaving the most combustible of Australia's plants - the eucalypts - untouched to aid the spread of fires that do not start near the ground, but are started by lightning or power line contact. There is still much need for human intervention.
One man's emergency exit is another man's slippery slope.
If John Farnham's You're the Voice is the sound of the "yes" campaign then The Beatles' Nowhere Man must surely be the sound of the "no" campaign. The lyrics fit Peter Dutton and his mindless falsehoods and negativity to a tee, especially the repeated line: "Making all his nowhere plans for nobody."
The Garran Surge Centre reportedly cost $14 million to build. Now apparently another $8 million will be spent removing it. I didn't realise the ACT government was so well-off.
I received my latest quarterly electricity bill and discovered the ACT government had reduced its Life Support Rebate from July 1. A call to Evoenergy confirmed this pathetic and undisclosed reduction which makes a mockery of claims the government is helping with the cost-of-living crisis.
The obscene handouts to Joyce and other numerous controversial decisions have all been made by the Qantas board. Who are these board members? How much have they been paid? They should be held to account, along with Joyce.
Deputy Commissioner Neil Gaughan says training days and better pay would help address issues facing ACT police. What does he suggest be done about a senior officer appearing to offer political advice on the front page of a newspaper?
The Chief Minister obviously thinks it is OK to use tax and ratepayers' funds to promote the Voice, despite up to half of them apparently not supporting a "yes" vote. It is high time we had a Chief Minister who spends money on things other than his, and his government's, whims.
Minister Tanya Plibersek's approval of a yet another coal mine is unacceptable. Labor pledged to fight climate change but our emissions are rising. Coal and gas harm us doubly - with global warming and pollution. It's time to prioritise Australian's wellbeing. Labor, step up for Australia.
I can't believe it; a Qantas early departure. That has to be a first.
It's fantastic to see that climate change will be considered by the heritage council. Heritage is, necessarily, an evolving concept. Let's not let "heritage" stop owners putting solar panels on their houses. We need to rapidly electrify our homes if we're to radically reduce our household emissions.
Re "Short-stay rentals double in the ACT" (September 6). It should not be too hard, as a matter of urgency, for the ACT government make short-stay rental properties less profitable and long-term rentals more so. Just do it.
