Independent ACT Senator David Pocock also got plenty of air-time but it was a treat to see Japan's former ambassador Shingo Yamagami on television this week, on Great Australian Walks with Julia Zemiro. (If you missed it, catch it on SBS On Demand.)
In a beautiful, almost meditative episode, Zemiro walked more than 11 kilometres in and around Lake Burley Griffin, meeting the then ambassador in the fog sculpture at the National Gallery.
Mr Yamagami, who ended his stint and returned to Japan in April , revealed during his time in Canberra, he visited the fog sculpture by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya every weekend.
The fog, the cool weather and the mountains in the distance reminded him of his home town in Japan.
"This is a special place to me," he told Zemiro. "...I come here to get homesick."
Mr Yamagami, who brought flair and a human touch to his role in Canberra, also talked up the national capital on the show.
"The pace of life here is really perfect," he said.
Zemiro also approached the program as less about Canberra being the seat of federal power, and more about it being the Bush Capital, loved by its residents for its easy access to nature - and peace.
"I love Canberra. I won't have a word said against it," she said.
You can watch the program here.
