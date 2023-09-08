A man "on a mission" is accused of breaking into a home and attacking two people with knives, resulting in an alleged victim's finger "hanging on by a thread".
Martin Ashly Chatfield, 29, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
The Richardson man faces 12 charges including intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and assaulting a front line service provider.
It is unclear whether he has entered pleas.
Police documents tendered to the court allege on July 3, about 1.30am, Chatfield entered the home of his ex-partner.
She described him wearing a balaclava and being armed with three knives.
When the woman told him to get out of the house, Chatfield allegedly flipped a lounge upside down.
Another man also in the home was hiding under a blanket, and claims to have felt Chatfield hitting him through the material.
Chatfield is accused of swinging the knives at the man, who defended himself with his hands.
The woman tried to stop Chatfield by hitting him over the head with a vase, but missed, hitting his back instead, the document states.
Chatfield then allegedly punched the woman's face, causing swelling in her jaw, a loose front tooth and bleeding from her mouth and nose.
Chatfield was allegedly only inside the home for three minutes before fleeing.
When police attended the home, there was no one inside. Officers claim to have seen "a significant amount of what appeared to be blood on the floor and up the walls".
Officers later visited another home and spoke to the two alleged victims.
The man's right ring finger was partially amputated and required emergency surgery.
The woman described one of the knives as a gutting knife, typically used for fishing, with a dark-coloured handle.
Another blade was described as "a smaller combat-style knife".
In an interview with police, the male alleged victim said his finger was "hanging on by a thread".
He said another finger was "shredded", there was a puncture at the base of a thumb, a chunk out of his wrist, a small slice on his cheek, and a small laceration on his forearm.
Police documents allege the man thought he was going to die, and believed Chatfield wanted them "gone" and was "on a mission".
On July 6, about 2.30am, police claim to have seen Chatfield get into the back seat of a taxi at a service station in Belconnen.
The taxi driver then stopped the vehicle next to the police car and asked officers if they had change for a $100 note.
When officers asked Chatfield for identification, he allegedly gave them a licence with a different name and "a photo which did not match his physical appearance".
He allegedly told police he was the person in the photo and had grown his hair out since it was taken.
Chatfield allegedly hit an officer in the head before fleeing from the taxi.
After a short foot pursuit, Chatfield was arrested. He is accused of elbowing an officer and reaching for a flick knife on his belt during the arrest.
In court, Aboriginal Legal Service lawyer Sam Lynch applied for Chatfield to be granted day bail to attend a funeral.
Magistrate Glenn Theakson denied the application stating he would be "very, very concerned" due to the "very, very serious" allegations.
"Particularly in circumstances where his emotions were heightened," Mr Theakston said.
Chatfield is set to reappear in court at a later date.
