Jacqueline Spence admits she was a hesitant leader.
But when you listen to Belconnen Magpies coach Paul Netting talk about the star midfielder he anointed captain this year, you start to understand why she is the perfect fit.
"She leads from the front," Netting said. She runs until the final siren, she puts her body on the line, controls the Magpies' engine room and, by her own admission, leads by action. Starting to make sense?
So it comes as little surprise Spence has played a starring role in Belconnen's run to the AFL grand final against the Ainslie Tricolours at Phillip Oval on Saturday.
"I was probably pretty hesitant [to take the captaincy], but also ready for the challenge. I was typically more of a quiet leader in the background but I was keen to step up and lead from the front," Spence said.
MORE SPORT:
"I'm pretty honoured considering how talented we are and how many leaders we have. Really, it's up to the girls. They do it all, they make me look good and make my job easy.
"Hannah Wallett and Amber Allen, they run the forward line and the back line for us and they'll be critical in getting the job done and building the team up around them as well.
"Paul Netting, he has put in so much over the past year, it's ridiculous. I think a lot of the girls just want to do it for him. It's obviously a massive day for the club as well with so many teams in, I just want to make the club proud as well."
Stopping Ainslie will be no mean feat.
The Tricolours are burning after last year's undefeated season fell to pieces in the grand final - and there is plenty of talent desperate to make amends.
Sophia de Castella is one of the competition's brightest young talents, Eleanor Bishop has trained with Richmond's AFLW team, Olivia Fogarty has fired in the forward line, Rachel Friend is as dependable as ever and Danielle Peel is a dominant defender.
"For the players who were there, you don't need to talk about it. You know it's there," Ainslie captain Zoe Skyrianos said.
"We spoke about it a little bit [before the preliminary final] against Queanbeyan because they're the ones that beat us last year. We remembered what that felt like and used that to drive us forward, but there's quite a few new girls in the squad so they don't know what it was like last year. They've heard our war stories.
"Last year was a bit of a shock, going undefeated the whole season and then losing the last game. I think what that taught us was to be composed, expect anything and put your best foot forward. Whatever happened during the season, now it doesn't matter.
"Compared to last year, there was more nerves. This year there is a bit more excitement, there's a good vibe around the club. That's picking everyone up."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.