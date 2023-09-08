The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

AFL Canberra: Belconnen Magpies star Jacqueline Spence the 'hesitant' leader on the verge of glory

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
September 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jacqueline Spence admits she was a hesitant leader.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.