The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Canberra nursing pioneer Mary Kellow (nee Gillespie) fondly remembered

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 9 2023 - 6:35am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of Canberra's nursing pioneers has been remembered as a no-nonsense woman who would do "anything for anyone".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.