Times Past: September 12, 1991

A very fast train, bullet train, or high-speed rail between Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne - has been an idea for decades. It has been raised again and again with the latest proposal being mentioned this year in 2023.
The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1991 on another failed bid to get government and private enterprise together to work out the muddy waters that surrounded the approval of such a project.
The Very Fast Train closed its project office doors in Canberra on this day in 1991, ending any immediate prospects the visionary $10 billion rail link between Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne would proceed.
The VFT consortium chief executive, Alan Castleman, a BHP senior executive on secondment to the project, proclaimed himself "not gloomy" about what had happened, but admitted to being somewhat frustrated.
Mr Castleman had no doubts about what had killed the project off - at least for the time being. "Lack of commitment. They [the government] didn't try and found a way through the problems," he said. "In this country we are too problem oriented. As a nation we are too inclined to look at the problems rather than the solutions."
Mr Castleman said government refusal to give any concrete support for the concept had killed the project off before it was possible to know whether it was feasible.
There were, he said, elements of support and opposition to the project in all governments but in none of the ones with which the project dealt was the balance so overwhelmingly in favour of the project and so constructive in its approach as it was in the ACT.
Mr Castleman also rejected suggestions reluctance by three of the consortiums four members to proceed with funding the project was at least as important as the government's refusal to find solutions to the tax disincentives face by large scale projects in Australia.
"We told the government when we got agreement [from them] we would get the [new] partners. Potential partners would not commit themselves until there was a clear path ahead."
