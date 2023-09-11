The Canberra Times
Times Past: September 12, 1991

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
September 12 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of the paper on this day in 1991.
A very fast train, bullet train, or high-speed rail between Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne - has been an idea for decades. It has been raised again and again with the latest proposal being mentioned this year in 2023.

