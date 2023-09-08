Researchers are finally beginning to crack open one of the great immeasurables in Australian road safety which will generate the hard data needed to better understand why crashes occur, the injuries which result, and how to prevent them.
Around 11 per cent of people who are hospitalised every year across Australia are as a direct result of a transport-related injury, and 10 per cent later die as result. But the reasons for those crashes with injury never have been uniformly recorded and analysed.
For decades, research into Australian road safety has been thwarted by every state and territory measuring its road trauma and hospital-related injury data in different ways.
Even the widely quoted national economic cost of road trauma - some $30 billion a year - is based on data from 2015.
Some of the injury data used to develop national road safety programs was as much as five years out of date while in contrast, other hugely influential and readily measurable protective measures, such as ANCAP (Australian New Car Assessment Program) car crash protection standards, were marching ahead on a yearly basis.
Cruelly, while road-related deaths have always been easily calculable, some car crash injuries required immediate hospitalisation, some did not emerge until after the crash, and some were never even reported to police as a road crash.
This absence of robust, transparent and timely injury and hospitalisation data has been identified by a range of agencies, including the Australian Automobile Association, as one of the major impediments to identifying the genuine, real-world contributing factors to road trauma.
Last month the AAA castigated the federal government's plodding progress on road safety, managing director Malcolm Bradley saying that it was "unacceptable that most national road safety strategy KPIs [key performance indicators] remain unable to be calculated or reported, let alone met".
"It's time the Commonwealth used the $10 billion of annual road funding it gives states and territories to compel public reporting of the road quality, crash causation, and law enforcement data currently kept from public view.
"Australians deserve transparency regarding where their tax dollars are spent."
For instance the latest road "trauma" data for 2022 released by the Australian Department of Transport provides a huge amount of data relating to ages, genders, geographical locations, time of day, road types and speeds - but all were road deaths only, not crashes with injuries.
And as the AAA and many other road safety agencies frequently point out: sadly, investigations around road deaths only reveal a part of the national road trauma issue.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported there were 61,500 transport-related hospitalisations in 2021-22, or about 240 people per 100,000 population.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The prosaically-titled report released on Friday by national policy advisors Austroads was titled A National Approach to Measuring Non-Fatal Outcomes Stage 2: An Australian Approach.
But the humdrum document description disguised the huge amount of progress in getting all the jurisdictions to contribute data. The Western Australian government is the only one which has so far failed to participate, but indicated it would in the future.
"Crash data and hospital data were obtained from seven jurisdictions (all but Western Australia), linked, processed, and analysed," the Austroads publishers said.
The existing datasets across six states and territories are now cross-matched from 2008 to 2017 and interestingly, serious driver injuries gradually trended up during that period while passenger injuries trended down.
But the most significant upward serious injury trend is that of cyclists, going from around 17 cases per 100,000 population in 2008 to just under 22 per 100,000 nine years later.
More up-to-date data-matching will be rolled out as the project reaches its final stage next stage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.