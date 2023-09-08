The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

National transport policy advisors Austroads is gathering important data about road-related injuries

PB
By Peter Brewer
September 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Researchers are finally beginning to crack open one of the great immeasurables in Australian road safety which will generate the hard data needed to better understand why crashes occur, the injuries which result, and how to prevent them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.