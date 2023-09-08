The regional health care gap is deadly

Although it would be wildly unrealistic to demand the same level of health services in regional cities and rural communities that capital city teaching hospitals can provide, it appears the gap is much wider than it should have been.
That is because the Morrison government dropped the ball in a spectacular fashion on the delivery of the $2 billion Community Health and Hospitals Program it promised ahead of the 2019 election.
The program was the subject of scathing Australian National Audit Office report released earlier this year. And on Friday The Canberra Times revealed less than half of the money had been spent and less than one third of the 177 projects that had been promised had been completed.
This result will come as no surprise to anybody who has paid attention to the Coalition's "sports rorts" and carpark boondoggle sagas.
Pork barrelling projects on the basis of political advantage rather than demonstrated need, and making big promises it then fails to deliver, appear to have been hardwired into the former government's DNA.
The missing mammography units in Launceston in Tasmania are a classic case in point. In April 2019, about one month before the "miracle" election, Scott Morrison, Greg Hunt and several Liberal hopefuls announced a $3 million commitment for two diagnostic mammography units.
Four years later there are still no dedicated bulk-billing diagnostic mammography services in Tasmania. Women who go to the doctor after discovering a lump must pay hundreds of dollars to private service providers and, in some cases, have to wait for months to be tested.
That's just not good enough.
The Department of Health, in the meantime, is trying to blame the state government for the failure to deliver the services even though the promise was made by the then Prime Minister and Health Minister.
Under the Community Health and Hospitals Program, projects were funded through national partnership agreements with states and territories and grants to primary health networks and organisations.
The Department of Health, as the key stakeholder directly answerable to the federal government, could have apparently done a better job on following up on these agreements and partnerships.
It would appear a lack of communication and a failure to follow through in a timely fashion has contributed to the "swimming in treacle" non-implementation of many of the programs.
Could it be that, as with the car parks that were never delivered, once the election was done and dusted the government - which admittedly had its hands full with heatwaves, bushfires and COVID-19 - lost its enthusiasm for the CHHP?
It certainly looks that way.
The problems go far deeper than this however with the auditor general finding the health department failed to develop guidelines for seven grants and "in at least three instances this represented a deliberate decision by senior management to not comply with finance law".
Doesn't that have a familiar ring to it?
While the current Health Minister is rightly doing his best to make political capital out of yet another Morrison era failure he is right to call out the former LNP government for being "all announcement and no delivery".
The latest revelations should also focus further attention on the politicisation of the public service over the past decade and the need to rebuild it from within.
These practices will never cease so long as public servants feel beholden to their political masters for their daily bread.
