Take Surabaya, the capital of East Java province. This city, with a population of around three million (10 million if we include the surrounding urban sprawl) was once a byword for urban grime. Under a series of reforming mayors - most famously Tri Rismaharini, now the Minister for Social Affairs - the city has rebranded itself as "clean and green", and residents and visitors alike praise the city's new cleanliness, parks and open spaces.