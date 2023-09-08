The Canberra Times
Health department investigating possible code of conduct breaches

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated September 9 2023 - 8:05am, first published 6:30am
Labor MP Julian Hill pressed Department of Health officials for answers. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The Department of Health is investigating whether public servants involved in administering the Morrison government's $2 billion community health and hospitals program had breached the APS code of conduct.

