Callum Offices are a brutalist masterpiece to celebrate

The news the ACT government will not refurbish the Callum Offices but instead sell up and outsource the problem to a developer struck dread into my brutalism-loving heart.
With Woden currently in a sorry state of flux, this was the last straw. I adore that building. It is one of John Andrews' most magnificent achievements, an outstanding (even unique?) specimen of brutalist architecture.
It should be celebrated, not relegated to the "too hard" basket. Where is the vision?
Imagine what it could be for the Woden Valley community. We have no art gallery, no community centre, no theatre, no sporting facilities, no street life. In short: no beating heart.
Every new development is another nail in the coffin of our town centre, such is the sorry state of "town planning" in Woden.
Here is our chance to treasure a beautiful piece of architectural heritage while providing a much-needed community hub for Woden ... and the government's decided to sell it off.
At the very least, it should be sold with strings attached: preserve the heritage value, and allow for some public amenity within. This may be too much to hope for. I despair.
At this referendum I will be voting "no". I will be voting "no" because I want to protect the Australian value of equality.
I was raised to believe that being an Australian meant everyone in this country is equal. Be they rich or poor, a new migrant or from a family with an Australian history, or black or white. I thought equality was the very value which defines who we are as modern Australians. And I thought equality was the value the Labor Party was built on.
Indeed, Peter Lalor, the leader of the Eureka Stockade, went to great lengths in the years after the battle to fight for the principle of equality within the Victorian Parliament.
The writers of the Australian constitution based it on the principle of equality; that each and every one of us has an equal say in our democracy.
That's why I'll be voting "no". Simply because my Aboriginal mates are my equal and I'll do what I can to support them, as I hope they would support me.
May I remind Dr Kristine Klugman (Letters, September 6) that we have a federal Minister for Women and a federal Minister for Indigenous Australians.
No referendum was required for those roles.
Was Dr Klugman's call for the female half of our population to vote a particular way a personal opinion or the official position of the body that she presides over?
Penelope Upward (Letters, September 4) mentions that thousands of men and women, including Aboriginal people, fought and died for our freedom under the Australian flag and that for millions of Australians our flag is not foreign.
However, apparently, Aboriginal ex-servicemen returned to much the same discrimination as before and were barred from RSL clubs, except on Anzac Day.
They were denied access to solder settlement schemes.
I should think that Aboriginal people would see the flag as foreign and we should be ashamed of their treatment after their service to the nation.
The rage about Alan Joyce's bonus payments is justified when viewed through the prism of what other high-achievers earn. Examples include medical researchers, road safety experts, policemen, teachers, and (dare I say it) our politicians. They make far less in their lifetime than what Joyce took home in one year, yet their contribution is probably greater.
It seems obscene bonuses will remain part of the landscape unless Parliament takes a stance. Given the Teals are not up to much, can I suggest they table legislation banning bonuses in excess of the annual salary of senior executives? That way, some sanity could prevail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.