The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Callum Offices are a brutalist masterpiece to celebrate

By Letters to the Editor
September 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
They don't make 'em like that anymore ... the Callum Offices in Woden. File picture
They don't make 'em like that anymore ... the Callum Offices in Woden. File picture

The news the ACT government will not refurbish the Callum Offices but instead sell up and outsource the problem to a developer struck dread into my brutalism-loving heart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.