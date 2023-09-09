The revelation that the cabinet of the ACT government gave the green light for new legislation to take over what was then Calvary Public Hospital Bruce nearly a year before the announcement is troubling.
Negotiations with the Catholic organisation running the hospital were still going on but the ACT government had a secret Plan B. That might seem like a sensible precaution - but it does raise questions.
The obvious one is why the Health Minister said to a parliamentary Senate committee less than a week ago the government started drafting legislation in March 2023.
Her public statement seems to contradict what the documents reveal to have been happening behind the scenes.
Trust in politicians is less than it was.
It may be that her idea of when the drafting of legislation started is very precise. It may be that she meant: from the moment officials actually put pen to paper, rather than merely discussing it.
If so, this is a slippery way of using language. It is appearing to tell the truth but not actually telling the full truth. It is the kind of use of language which gives politicians a bad name.
In our increasingly sceptical times, trust in politicians is less than it was.
If Rachel Stephen-Smith was being economical with the truth to senators, they might want to ask her to clarify her position. They might take a very dim view of only being told a partial truth.
On top of that, some of the leaders of what was Calvary Public Hospital Bruce voiced what seemed like genuine hurt when they appeared before the senators.
"I thought we were partners, and I thought we would be treated that way," Ross Hawkins, the chief executive of Calvary Health Care ACT, told them.
He was particularly aggrieved because he said the staff at the hospital were working very hard after a fire in an operating theatre. They were "focusing on saving lives" while the ACT government was secretly working on taking the hospital over.
READ MORE:
"That's deeply upsetting. That's not what you expect from a partner," Mr Hawkins said.
The revelation the compulsory takeover was being planned even earlier will only increase their anger.
The ACT government may feel that this doesn't really matter. But trust that the government is telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth does matter.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.