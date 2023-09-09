The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Health Minister Rachel Stephen Smith should clarify Calvary Public Hospital Bruce takeover timing

By The Canberra Times
September 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The revelation that the cabinet of the ACT government gave the green light for new legislation to take over what was then Calvary Public Hospital Bruce nearly a year before the announcement is troubling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.