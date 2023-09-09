If Kalyn Ponga stands still long enough, Joe Tapine's happy to put a big shot on him. Just like he did to his fellow Queenslander Reece Walsh a few weeks ago.
Especially since the Newcastle fullback comes into the game with a dodgy shoulder.
It was the clear highlight of the Raiders-Broncos game as Tapine reminded the Brisbane fullback to play to the final whistle.
That last-minute tackle, with the game already decided, highlighted not only Tapine's super-competitive nature, but also his dedication to the Canberra Raiders and his teammates - given it was a hit Walsh had put on club legend Jarrod Croker that got Tapine's blood up.
It's a dedication that also clearly extended to his young family, with the powerful prop dedicating his second consecutive Mal Meninga Medal to his daughter Ilua during the week.
That's a softer side to Tapine Ponga probably won't have to worry about on Sunday.
But both his competitiveness and dedication will be crucial for the Green Machine overcoming the high-flying Knights in their elimination final at Newcastle.
He'll once again need to be the leader of the Raiders' young pack, as he sets his sights on being the next Canberra captain - when Elliott Whitehead hangs up the "c" next to his name.
Stopping Ponga will be a key component to Canberra beating the Knights, with the Raiders middle on high alert when the star fullback's sniffing around the ruck.
Tapine didn't hesitate to iron out Walsh two weeks ago when the Broncos fullback decided to pull up in the dying seconds of the Brisbane win.
He joked he'd be happy to dish out similar punishment to Ponga, who comes into the game with an AC-joint injury - provided the 25-year-old stands still.
"I have to catch him first. If he stands still I might get him," Tapine laughed.
"He's a quality player so if he is playing and he is a little bit niggley, that's the game, we've got to target it.
"And we'll have a look at how to get him because he is elusive and very hard to get a hold of - that's what makes him so quality.
"You get up there, you think you've got him and he's on the other side of the field. That's what you've got to deal with when you're a forward and you've got to chase those backs."
Tapine arrived in Canberra from Newcastle as a quiet young man, but he's emerged as a leader of the Green Machine.
With Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker retiring at the end of the season, and Whitehead potentially going into the final year of his career as well, Tapine's flagged becoming the club's next captain.
He's captained the Maori All Stars and has become a Kiwis leader as well.
"Anyone that leads wants to be captain, but I'm happy just biding my time and learning from them," Tapine said.
"I've watched [Whitehead] grow into the captain he is over the last couple of years and for me I'm proud of how he's been going as well."
Tapine will need to lead the Raiders young pack this week, following the season-ending biceps injury to fellow bopper Josh Papali'i and potentially season-ending suspension for Corey Horsburgh (four weeks).
He'll be surrounded by young guns Ata Mariota (16 games), Trey Mooney (four) and Hohepa Puru (one).
Tapine was impressed with how all three al them helped cover Papali'i's absence, but he was especially excited about Puru's future.
Mariota's been compared with Papali'i - not only because they're both of Samoan descent, but because of his nuggetty, powerful build as well.
Tapine said if Mariota continued to work hard there was no reason that comparison couldn't bare fruition.
That leadership void amongst the middles has seen Emre Guler start on the bench to add some experience there and ensure there wasn't a complete lack of it when Tapine went off for a rest.
Interestingly, some of Tapine's relatives call him "Hohepa" - it's Maori for Joseph.
"Playing wise it's tough [without Papali'i] because he's such a quality player," Tapine said.
"But last week I thought Hohepa, Trey and Ata stood up really well.
"It's big shoes to fill, but collectively we're trying to do that.
"I was crook all last week so I didn't have the impact I wanted to. This week I got a whole week of training in and I'm on the better side so I feel like I've got more to give.
"This week I'm pretty excited to play."
Tapine's one of a number of ex-pat Novacastrians who have moved to Canberra.
Hudson Young, Tom Starling and Pasami Saulo also came through the Knights juniors.
Next year they'll add Simi Sasagi to the list as well, with the utility player capable of playing second-row, centre, five-eighth and lock.
Tapine said going up against your old club always added extra motivation as he's set to play in front of a sold-out crowd that included family and friends.
"They've been playing good footy - you can't take that away from them," he said.
"We've got a lot of ex-Newcastle boys in our team as well - and boys who were brought up in Newcastle as well.
"So a lot of family will be there. I've got the in-laws up there that will come to the game, and [my wife] Kirsten and baby [Ilua] will come.
"It's going to be a big family occasion and a big sporting occasion for us."
As he mentioned, his daughter will be one of those in the crowd.
She's been a driving force for the powerful prop to continue to take his game to another level.
He mentioned her repeatedly during his acceptance speech for the Meninga Medal on Tuesday night.
Last year he became one of the best props in the world, setting a new bar for himself to reach in 2023.
Last year he averaged 165 run metres per game and he's kept that up with 154m this campaign.
"Huge. Everyone says you don't realise until you have a kid what it does for you and to you," Tapine said.
"She's created extra drive in me and wanting to provide even more for her and her mum.
"It's crazy. I love every minute. I rush home after training to see her - she's such a happy baby and I'm thankful to be her dad."
NRL ELIMINATION FINAL
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. James Schiller, 3. Jack Wighton, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Ata Mariota, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Hohepa Puru. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Trey Mooney. Reserves: 18. Jarrod Croker (c), 19. Albert Hopoate.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga (c), 2. Dominic Young, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Tyson Gamble, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Jacob Saifiti, 9. Phoenix Crossland, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell (c), 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann, 15. Daniel Saifiti, 16. Jack Hetherington, 17. Mat Croker. Reserves: 18. Adam Clune, 20. Dylan Lucas.
