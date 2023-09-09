The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/AFL

Former Belconnen Magpies player Teagan Germech chasing AFLW dream with GWS Giants

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated September 9 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teagan Germech wants to have a long AFLW career. Picture Giants Media
Teagan Germech wants to have a long AFLW career. Picture Giants Media

Former Belconnen Magpies star Teagan Germech is the latest player to reach the AFLW via Canberra, but knows she certainly won't be the last with the immense talent in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.