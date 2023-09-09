Former Belconnen Magpies star Teagan Germech is the latest player to reach the AFLW via Canberra, but knows she certainly won't be the last with the immense talent in the region.
"The league is going to take big steps in the next few years," Germech told The Canberra Times ahead of the Giants' highly-anticipated clash with Melbourne at Manuka Oval on Sunday night.
"I didn't start playing until I was about 15, so the AFLW wasn't really a thing yet. But I remember when I heard about it being formed, I realised that I could actually have something to work towards.
"Now the fact that there are so many AFLW pathways for young girls, is just absolutely amazing."
Germech's pathway came through the nation's capital.
While still at high school she used to travel over three hours every weekend from Bathurst to play junior footy with the Belconnen Magpies.
Germech said she wouldn't be able to reach the AFLW from her hometown, but Sydney or Canberra could get her to the top league.
So after school in 2021, Germech packed up and relocated to Canberra. With the Magpies in AFL Canberra's first grade competition Germech got onto the Giants' radar and was part of the club's first intake of female players at their academy, but she hadn't managed to get drafted.
Last year in Sydney she played with the East Coast Eagles and was nearly nabbed by the Swans, earning a train-on role with the rival club.
But in June this year Germech finally got her breakthrough after she was added to the Giants' list as a replacement player.
Germech excelled in pre-season for GWS, and last week in the Giants' narrow derby loss to the Swans, the 177 centimetre-tall 20-year-old made her long-awaited AFLW debut.
"It was a bit emotional when I found out I'd debut, because of how much effort and hard work I've put into actually get onto an AFLW list," Germech said.
"The first game nerves were real but it was super exciting to run out with the girls and get that first game under the belt.
"It did take me a few years and I have moved a couple of times, so it was super special and I had the realisation that I do belong there and I'm good enough to play in the AFLW."
Germech said the hurdles she had to overcome - including an ankle ligament injury early last year - actually helped her on the journey to get to where she is now.
"It would have been nice to not have all the setbacks, but I suppose what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," she said.
"I'd always put my name in for the draft, and there was always a hope, but looking back, I don't think I would have been ready a few years ago. Everything that I've been through really prepared me."
Playing as a second ruck and inside-midfielder, Germech is looking forward to having a bit more space to operate at Manuka Oval than the Giants did at North Sydney Oval last week.
And they'll need every edge against the reigning premiers, the Demons.
"The ground is huge, so we're going to be able to play our way which is extra exciting. No more claustrophobia like at North Sydney," she said.
"My goal is to just to play my best. Obviously, I'd like to be here for as long as possible, and that means just learning from the coaches as much as I can."
Returning to Canberra, Germech will be playing in front of some former Magpies teammates she hasn't seen in a while, and is looking forward to performing, remembering the steps she took on the way to the AFLW.
"Without moving to Canberra, I wouldn't be here now, so it will always hold a special place," she said.
AFLW ROUND 2
GWS Giants v Melbourne Demons at Manuka Oval, Sunday at 5.05pm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.