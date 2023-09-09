Police have arrested a Queanbeyan man for the possession of alleged child abuse material as part of a state-wide crackdown.
The 36-year-old was arrested at a business in the bordering NSW town on Thursday morning before police searched a nearby home.
There, they seized a number of electronic devices, firearms and ammunition.
He was subsequently charged with possessing child abuse material and is set to appear at Queanbeyan Local Court on October 3.
The man was one of 19 people arrested over the past week as part of a NSW Police Force targeted "week of action".
Police focused on ongoing investigations relating to online grooming and procurement offences, and possession of child abuse material, coinciding with National Child Protection Week.
"Once again this is a timely reminder for parents and carers to be conscious of what they share online," Sex Crimes Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty said.
"Images shared online can seem innocent to most parents and carers, but to online predators, they can be exploited for their own personal gratification."
Earlier this week, the Australian Federal Police released images linked to historical child abuse cases which they hoped members of the public may recognise.
Queensland investigators also announced they had laid more than 100 child sex offence charges against six men during the week targeting the offending.
