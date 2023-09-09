"I'm just a girl coming from rugby. In my first year, it's just very surprising, to be fair."
That's what Canberra Raiders centre Cheyelle Robins-Reti said in sheer disbelief moments after receiving the club's NRLW rookie of the year award last week.
But for anyone that has watched the Raiders' inaugural NRLW team play this season, there's nothing surprising about Robins-Reti's achievement at all.
In her first NRLW season, the 26-year-old former New Zealand rugby star has been quite the find for Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick.
Robins-Reti has scored four tries in seven games, with four try assists, 34 tackle breaks and four line breaks, averaging 122 metres per game.
"She's a competitor. She wants to beat you out the door," Borthwick told The Canberra Times.
"That's probably why she has transitioned so well from rugby union, because she competes on every play.
"That's what I saw when I looked at what she did in rugby union, and I knew that would work really well for us.
"The thing is she wants to get better. She's not happy with where she's at, and that's a good trait to have, doing all those little extra things to improve."
Borthwick and the Raiders were back to a full-strength side for their vital clash against the Cowboys on the Gold Coast on Sunday, where a win will help them get back into the top-four.
The Canberra squad has battled injury setbacks in recent weeks, and those hurdles have somewhat explained their back-to-back losses following a four-game win streak.
With Tommaya Kelly-Sines, Monalisa Soliola and Emma Barnes back in the 17, the Raiders will be aiming for an improved result from the last time they went to Queensland where they suffered a heavy 40-8 defeat to the Broncos.
Robins-Reti will be key to achieving victory as one of the dangerous try-scoring machines in the team.
Borthwick said it was not just the impact she had individually that was impressive. It was also valuable how she could inspire those around her to lift their game.
"She's the Energizer Bunny," the coach said.
"Everyone around her picks up on her energy. It's a great attribute to have."
The Cowboys are currently second last on the ladder, and will be without Makenzie Weale who misses the match due to suspension, bringing April Ngatupuna in at prop.
Sunday: North Queensland Cowboys v Canberra Raiders, Robina Stadium, Gold Coast, 11.30am.
