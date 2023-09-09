The Canberra Classico lived up to its name in Saturday afternoon's thrilling NPL elimination final at Riverside Stadium.
Canberra Croatia defeated Olympic in a nail-biting penalty shootout 0-0 (3-1) to advance to next weekend's preliminary final, where they will be just one win away from the 2023 first grade men's grand final.
After a miss and two saved shots by teammates in the shootout, Olympic's Cale Brown stood at the penalty spot needing to score to keep their title hopes alive.
However the right paw of 'keeper Sam Brown denied Olympic the goal and sealed a memorable victory for Canberra Croatia.
It was a cruel way to end Olympic's season after a strong year. Just last week they went down 8-1 to Canberra Croatia in a devastating loss that saw them drop out of the top-two on the ladder, without a second chance.
But Olympic didn't have five key players in that heavy defeat, while on Saturday they were near full strength, and proved to be much tougher opposition.
Canberra Croatia meanwhile were coming into the match in hot form, but both sides went to half-time with the scores locked at 0-0.
Olympic had the best chance early when Kofi Danning was fouled in the 24th minute and referee Declan Woods pointed to the penalty spot. With the sun in his eyes, goalkeeper Wood set the tone to stop Olympic's Thomas James' strike.
Stephen Dominici also nearly broke the deadlock, if not for a fingertip save by Olympic goalkeeper Sebastian Usai.
In the second half it became apparent little would separate the two teams with stellar efforts in defence proving pivotal. No winner could be decided after 90 minutes, so the match went into extra time, and then finally, penalties.
The match highlights included star performances from both goalkeepers, so it was fitting that one would be crowned a hero in the shootout.
Over two and a half hours after kick-off, it was Sam Brown that was the difference for Canberra Croatia, while Olympic swallowed defeat in heartbreaking fashion.
The NPL women's finals commence Wednesday night, with Olympic, Belconnen United, Canberra Croatia and Gungahlin United vying for the championship title.
CANBERRA CROATIA 0 bt CANBERRA OLYMPIC 0 (3-1 in penalty shootout)
