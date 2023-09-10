The Canberra Times

Rise of the right in politics, even on the left

By Mark Kenny
September 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After Morrison's messiah complex, Boris's Brexit madness, and Trump's tantrum administration, you might assume that the former centre-ground has been regained and resettled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.