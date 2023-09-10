After riding almost 7000km in a record-breaking charity ride, Canberra builder Andrew Kerec had two special homecomings on Sunday - one pretty unique; the other deeply moving.
The 54-year-old arrived back in Canberra in style, cycling straight down the runway of the airport, waving to family watching from the big glass windows of the terminal building.
He was invited to celebrate reaching the ACT in such a way by the Capital Airport Group and the Snow Foundation, long-time supporters of his charitable endeavours.
Then - with an energy boost from "my 169th or 170th Turkish Delight" - Mr Kerec continued up the Federal Highway, down Horse Park Drive and straight to the door of his parents' home in Forde, for a tearful reunion with his friends and more family.
Fellow riders including supporters from the Hartley Harts Charity Cycling Team were by his side for the final push.
During the epic trip, Mr Kerec set a new record for cycling from the western most point of Australia to the eastern most point, finishing the almost 5500km in 61 days, 2 hours, and 40 minutes, taking almost 23 days off the previous record.
It was a pretty good achievement, but it was a collective achievement.- Canberra's record-breaking cyclist Andrew Kerec
He then headed south from Cape Byron to ride another almost 1400km back home to Canberra, raising more than $170,000 for Hartley LifeCare and SpinalCure Australia.
The catalyst for it all is his father, Lud Kerec, 75, who was made a quadriplegic in 2010 in a cycling accident. And the desire to see more research into spinal injuries, so at least some function can be returned to people such as his beloved dad.
Mr Kerec, who had recovered from COVID just before embarking on the trip in June, was typically understated about his feats, instead thanking his support crew and those who donated time and money to the charities.
"It was a pretty good achievement, but it was a collective achievement," he said.
At his parents' home, he was greeted by his wife Jodie, parents Margaret and Lud, daughters Alannah and Renee and three-year-old granddaughter Sophia.
The west-to-east journey, from Steep Point to Cape Byron, was memorable not only because of its challenges - try 1200 sand dunes across the Simpson Desert for a start.
But Mr Kerec said the trip was also remarkable because of the people he met and the generosity of donors to the cause, from Canberra to Uluru.
"The outback spirit was truly alive," he said.
"Sometimes it almost, almost, almost felt like a holiday."
Mr Kerec, who completed another long-distance charity ride in 2017, completed a total of 6820km on this ride.
In front of all his friends and family, he promised wife Jodie on Sunday: "I'm not doing another one".
One of the supporters of the ride was the Capital Airport Group which invited Mr Kerec to ride down the Canberra Airport runway on his return back home.
Capital Airport Group's director of project delivery Nick McDonald Crowley said Mr Kerec and his company Renaissance Homes were one of the builders that had helped to develop Denman Prospect, another interest of airport owner Terry Snow.
Mr McDonald Crowley said the foundation and company admired Mr Kerec's tenacity, donating more than $21,000 to the latest ride.
Mr Kerec said it felt surreal to arrive back home in such a dramatic fashion.
"The airport's always somewhere where you leave for journeys or come home from journeys. So it's really nice to have this as part of the homecoming," he said.
"It made me feel as if I was home as I came into the ACT and saw the airport where I left from, two-and-a-half months from."
Mr Kerec is hopeful to get to his $200,000 tally, to be split equally between Hartley LifeCare and SpinalCure Australia, with the auction of the three bikes he rode on the trip, which will be reconditioned beforehand by Pushy's.
Donations to the ride still be made here.
