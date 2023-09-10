Queanbeyan Kangaroos have been steamrolling teams all season and that didn't change in the Canberra Raiders Cup preliminary final on Sunday afternoon.
The Kangaroos comfortably defeated Belconnen United Sharks 40-10 at Raiders Belconnen to seal their spot in the 2023 first grade grand final.
Tuggeranong Bushrangers await Queanbeyan in a battle of the south at Seiffert Oval next Sunday, but it won't be an easy day out for the Kangaroos in the season finale.
In the semi-final last weekend Tuggeranong stunned the minor premiers Queanbeyan 18-13 after the Kangaroos held a lead earlier in the game. That has no doubt made them wary of an upset on grand final day.
The Kangaroos bounced back from last week's letdown with a clinical display against the Sharks, and another standout performance from halfback and ex-Raider, Sam Williams.
Queanbeyan's Joshua Davis scored in the first 180 seconds, then five minutes later Sam Williams did it himself with a dummy and right-foot step to cross over in style.
A clever Lachlan Ingram short-side grubber from dummy-half then set up winger Thomas Williams to extend Queanbeyan's lead to 18-0.
Belconnen finally got a breakthrough before halftime through big centre David Williams, but had a mountain to climb to stop Queanbeyan's attack.
In the second half former Raiders forward Sia Soliola showed his class with an offload pick-up off his bootlaces to score in what will be his final Kangaroos season before his family relocates to Newcastle.
Belconnen caught a break when Kangaroos winger Jake Kiely was sent to the sin-bin for a try-saving tackle from an offside position which put Queanbeyan a man down. The Sharks took advantage with George Wood finding space to score on the right wing.
Queanbeyan just kept coming though, with Thomas Williams scoring his second.
Then some individual brilliance from fullback Kaine Pagura and a try in the corner by Kiely with minutes left on the clock put the Kangaroos' win beyond doubt.
In the earlier Katrina Fanning Shield preliminary final, West Belconnen Warriors beat Gungahlin Bulls 40-20 to punch their ticket to the grand final next weekend in Queanbeyan against Yass Magpies.
The Warriors were considered underdogs after a losing streak, but they stunned the Bulls to reach the decider where the in-form Magpies will be aiming to claim back-to-back titles.
The Raiders' NRLW scouts will likely be keeping an eye on that encounter too, with a handful of former Magpies recruited to the inaugural squad.
Canberra Raiders Cup
QUEANBEYAN KANGAROOS 40 (T.Williams 2, J.Davis, S.Williams, S.Soliola, K.Pagura, J.Kiely tries; S.Williams 6 goals) bt BELCONNEN UNITED SHARKS 10 (D.Williams, G.Wood tries; J.Beagley goal)
Katrina Fanning Shield
WEST BELCONNEN WARRIORS 40 (G.Tai 2, C.Papalii 2, L.Fletcher 2, G.Petersen, C.Enyi tries; J.Grant 3, A.Klason goals) bt GUNGAHLIN BULLS 20 (C.Turnbull 2, T.Zdravevska, L.Croker tries; H.Massey, C.Turnbull goals)
Grand finals next Sunday at Seiffert Oval
CRC: Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Queanbeyan Kangaroos at 3pm. KFS: Yass Magpies v West Belconnen Warriors at 12pm.
