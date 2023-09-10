GWS Giants were hoping to secure their first win of the AFLW season at their second home in Canberra on Sunday night.
In the 50th game for their inaugural number one draft pick Nicola Barr the Giants were hungry to mark the milestone with an upset over the reigning premiers.
Barr was there for the Giants' very first AFLW win back in 2017, which was ever-so-perfectly against the Melbourne Demons.
Unfortunately, seven seasons later the Demons didn't get the memo at Manuka Oval, as they comfortably defeated the Giants 15.9 (99) - 3.4 (22) with captain Kate Hore bagging five goals.
"We're disappointed, especially with our last quarter... seven goals against us, we just got smashed in contested possession and it was a sour ending to the night," Giants coach and Canberra native Cameron Bernasconi said post-game.
Bernasconi was sorry that the team couldn't deliver for Barr.
"We love Nic and she's been such a contributor for our footy club from day one. I thought she played really well and led from the front. She just wants success for the club and that's why we're a bit flat," he said.
"I love coming back to Canberra and the crowd was great. The girls love playing Canberra and we can't wait to get back here in a few weeks and redeem ourselves."
Giants forward Georgia Barnett had them off to a positive start and Jessica Doyle nailed another for GWS early, but the Demons did not take long to find their feet in response.
Demons skipper Hore kicked three goals in the opening term to put the visitors in a strong position, up 4.1 (25) - 2.1 (13) at the first break.
The Giants were smothered in the second quarter, unable to add a single point to their total before half-time. Meanwhile Melbourne added another three majors to take a 34-point lead.
Alicia Eva broke the drought for GWS in the third quarter as the Giants produced more chances in attack. They struggled to convert opportunities though, as Hore added her fourth of the night to keep the lead to 34 points.
Olivia Purcell slotted two in the last term as teammates Alyssa Bannan (three goals), Sarah Lampard (two goals) and Hore (five goals) sealed victory.
Barr, Eva and Alyce Parker were the standouts for GWS and they'll look to carry that momentum to Blacktown when they face Richmond next Saturday.
MELBOURNE DEMONS 15.9 (99) bt GWS GIANTS 3.4 (22) on Sunday night at Manuka Oval
