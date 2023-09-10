The Canberra Times
Climate Energy Finance think tank wants fuel tax credit scheme limited

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
September 11 2023 - 12:01am
The federal government could save $14 billion by capping the fuel tax credit for large mining companies and use the funds to drive the electrification of the sector, think tank Climate Energy Finance says.

