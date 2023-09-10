The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Kieran Pender and John Wilson | What do major industrial reforms mean for Australian public service

By Kieran Pender and John Wilson
September 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Industrial reform will mean change for how the APS handles contract work, as well as in the gig economy. Pictures Shutterstock
Industrial reform will mean change for how the APS handles contract work, as well as in the gig economy. Pictures Shutterstock

Last week, Employment Minister Tony Burke introduced the so-called "closing loopholes" industrial relations reform to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.