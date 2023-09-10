Another important plank of the bill is the "same job, same pay" provisions for labour hire. These will permit the Fair Work Commission to order that labour hire providers pay their staff equivalent pay rates to that received by employees of the host employer where they are performing the same work. It is intended to address the use of non-employment labour to mitigate wage costs. Genuine service contractors are excluded, and there are exceptions for short-term labour hire of less than three months (to allow for "surge" labour) and training arrangements.