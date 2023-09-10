The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal
Breaking

Body of missing ACT fisherman found

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 10 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have found the body of a second man who disappeared while on a fishing trip at Lake Eucumbene late last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.