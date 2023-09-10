Body of missing ACT fisherman found

Police have found the body of a second man who disappeared while on a fishing trip at Lake Eucumbene late last week.
New South Wales police said the remains of the 73-year-old ACT man, who has not yet been identified, were found at Eucumbene Dam about 11am on Sunday.
The body of his companion, also aged 73 years, was found at the same location on Thursday.
The two men were reported missing about 11.15pm on Wednesday after they failed to return from a trip to the lake, which is popular with anglers.
A major search involving police divers, the NSW State Emergency Service, the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter Service, Westpac helicopter, and Marine Rescue, had to be suspended at 3pm on Thursday, after the discovery of the first fisherman, because of bad weather.
The search resumed on Friday but again had to be suspended because of strong winds.
The extensive operation that scoured the waterway and nearby bushland continued on Saturday before the second man was located on Sunday.
Police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.
They have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 on online. Information is treated in strict confidence.
