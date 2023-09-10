As a doctor working in Canberra's public hospital system over the last 30 years, I am deeply worried by the worsening state of general practice in the ACT.
The Barr government's decision to impose a new payroll tax on GPs is the latest assault on a primary care sector already on its knees. Ultimately it will worsen the GP shortage in Canberra, make GP care less affordable and push more chronically ill patients onto an already stretched public hospital system.
Over the last 15 years, we have seen a steady increase in presentations to the emergency department at the Canberra Hospital. Factoring in demographic changes in the ACT, the increased presentations are driven by category 3 and 4 patients, rather than the types you would expect at an emergency department, such as trauma, heart attacks or strokes.
Many of these patients have chronic diseases, such as heart failure and chronic lung conditions, and have had symptoms for weeks or months before arriving at the emergency department.
Many of these patients could have been well-managed by GPs in the community so that condition did not take a turn for the worst. GPs are highly trained medical specialists in their own right, and extensive research shows there is no more cost-effective investment in health care than in GP-led primary care.
Practices tell us they are operating on profit margins of about 5 per cent.
However, the fact we are increasingly seeing these chronically-ill category 3 and 4 patients in hospital - both at the emergency department and at outpatient clinics after patients have languished on long waiting lists - is a daily reminder to doctors like myself that general practice is in crisis in the ACT.
GPs in the ACT have their hands tied trying to do their best for their patients in a system that has been fragmented by knee-jerk government policies. Patients use services like the Nurse Led Walk-In Centre for less complicated injuries and illnesses, which connect awkwardly to GP practices. When patients do see their GP, it is increasingly for more complicated problems, where coordination with other specialists and allied health is often required. GPs are up to the task, but they are under increasing pressure to do it with minimal resources.
The Medicare rebates for general practice are appallingly low - around $40 for a standard 20-minute consult, which doesn't cover even 50 per cent of the cost of providing care, when you factor in the costs of practice staff, insurance, rent etc. GP visits to aged care facilities are notoriously underfunded. Practices tell us they are operating on profit margins of about 5 per cent.
Unfortunately, all the evidence points to GP access problems getting worse in Canberra, right at the time when chronic disease rates are rising with our ageing population. Older GPs retire and are not replaced, and GP training places remain empty. While it's a national problem that only 10-15 per cent of medical graduates want to go into general practice, the impact is especially acute here in Canberra where we already have the lowest GP to patient ratio of anywhere in the country. Patients can wait several weeks for an appointment with their preferred GP.
Into this setting, the ACT government has lobbed its payroll tax grenade: GPs must bulk-bill 65 per cent of their patients or pay a new tax. Practices are already subject to payroll tax, but this new tax would apply to the income of GP contractors, who are not employees of the practice.
It's another example of ill-informed policy decisions that do not consider the impact on our precarious healthcare ecosystem. The ACT government should be frantically trying to stimulate general practice in the territory, knowing GP-led care is vastly more efficient than caring for patients in hospital, where the cost of care is exponentially greater per occasion of service. Instead, it is bent on a policy that will make the ACT one of the least favourable places in Australia to practice as a GP.
So what's the endpoint?
GPs will raise their fees to afford the new tax, and the ACT government will get its revenue.
Whatever the final sum turns out to be, one thing is certain: it will be more than offset by the costs of treating an increasing number of chronically ill patients in hospital because they were unable to access timely, affordable and integrated GP-led care in the community.
