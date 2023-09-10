GPs in the ACT have their hands tied trying to do their best for their patients in a system that has been fragmented by knee-jerk government policies. Patients use services like the Nurse Led Walk-In Centre for less complicated injuries and illnesses, which connect awkwardly to GP practices. When patients do see their GP, it is increasingly for more complicated problems, where coordination with other specialists and allied health is often required. GPs are up to the task, but they are under increasing pressure to do it with minimal resources.