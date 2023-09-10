The Disability Discrimination Act 1992 (Cth) prohibits discrimination on a number of different bases, including genetic risk factors. However, there is a specific carve-out in the Act that allows life insurers to discriminate in ways other entities are prohibited from doing. This means companies providing insurance for death, income protection, and disability can discriminate on the basis of genetic risk of disease. Other companies that provide risk-rated insurance (where insurers assess an individual's risk factors and change coverage or premiums based on this risk) can also use genetic test results to discriminate. This includes travel insurance. Health insurance, however, is not risk-rated. This means a health insurer is not allowed to decline cover or change the cost of premiums based on any risk factors, including genetic risk factors.