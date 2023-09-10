Average full-time earnings growth has accelerated to its fastest pace in a decade, delivering workers a $3700 pay boost, the federal government says.
It said an analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed average full-time worker earnings were growing by 3.9 per cent, up from 2.4 per cent.
The biggest beneficiaries of strong wage growth were the lowest-paid workers, whose salaries jumped by 4.9 per cent in the year to the June quarter, the government said.
"We said we'd get wages moving again and we are," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.
"We see strong, sustainable wages growth as part of the solution to the cost-of-living challenges in our economy, not part of the problem."
But real wages, taking into account inflation, are still going backwards.
ABS figures show the wage price index rose by 3.6 per cent in the year to June, little more than half the rate of inflation, which surged by 6 per cent over the same period.
Reflecting this weakness, real net disposable income fell by 1.4 per cent in the June quarter and was up just 0.2 per cent in 12 months.
The Reserve Bank of Australia does not expect wages to begin matching inflation until the end of the year when it forecasts annual price growth to slow to 4.1 per cent.
The financial strain households are under from high inflation and interest rates has crunched spending, which grew by just 0.1 per cent in the June quarter.
The ability of families to save has also taken a big hit. The household savings ratio has slumped to just 3.2 per cent, the lowest reading since the global financial crisis.
The national accounts figures show the country has slipped into a per capita recession, with output per person shrinking by 0.3 per cent in the past two quarters, due to a combination of slowing activity and a big jump in the population caused by a influx of skilled workers and international students.
Despite the population bump, unemployment has remained low. The jobless rate is currently at 3.7 per cent but is expected to edge higher.
While Dr Chalmers expected the country to avoid a recession, there are deepening concerns about the nation's weak productivity performance.
Productivity fell by 2 per cent in the June quarter and has dropped 3.6 per cent in the past year.
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner said greater productivity will be key to improving living standards.
Mr Joiner said it was not good enough to hope that developments in artificial intelligence or the like will deliver the needed boost.
"We need to proactively pursue productivity [improvement]," he said, adding there was no shortage of ideas, but a lack of political will.
He said government policies to lift skills, training and workforce participation were good but tax reform were also required.
