"That's the Raiders DNA." Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart delivered a message to all the doubters - the Green Machine had shown why they're a top-eight team.
The Raiders went within inches of pulling off one of the upsets of the season, taking the red-hot Newcastle Knights all the way to extra-time and only going down 30-28 at a rabid Newcastle on Sunday.
You could tell on Saturday he had his team aiming for an ambush in the NRL elimination final and in the first half they looked like they were going to do it.
Then somehow they pulled themselves off the canvas to take it to extra-time after a Kalyn Ponga-inspired Knights comeback in the second half had them down 28-16 with less than 20 minutes to play.
Everyone had written them off as they came up against a Newcastle side on a nine-game winning streak.
"It wasn't what anybody expected. It wasn't what any of you guys expected. It wasn't what anybody expected outside our club," Stuart said.
"That's the Raiders DNA, what you've seen there tonight.
"That just showed so many people that that's why we are in the eight. That's why we're a top-eight team, unlucky not to be in the top four. But not according to so many people.
"But the Raider DNA kicked in tonight and I thought we were very, very brave. I thought we were very good.
"I thought we played really good football. Don't underestimate the word proud because I was.
"A lot of teams would've went away. But not the Raiders."
And they did it without several of their key stars. No front-row enforcer in Josh Papali'i (biceps). No State of Origin lock in Corey Horsburgh (suspended). And no New Zealand centre Sebastian Kris (suspended).
In their place they had NRL rookies Hohepa Puru, Trey Mooney, Ata Mariota and James Schiller.
All of them - with the exception of the unlucky Puru, who was knocked out in the opening four minutes - proved themselves on the finals stage.
Mariota was immense in the middle, running for 193 metres. Mooney scored his maiden NRL try. And Schiller scored a first-half double.
Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead, who will potentially take over the Canberra captaincy on his own next season following the retirement of club legend Jarrod Croker, said it pointed to a bright future for the Green Machine.
"We definitely knew we were going to come up here and have a tough game," he said.
"I thought the young boys were outstanding tonight. I thought they really stepped up.
"They had a big crowd there for Newcastle and for them to come out and perform how they did was really exciting for the future of this club.
"To have those young boys in our team going forward is going to be big for our future.
"Obviously they were disappointed we haven't won and gone through to the next round, but for the future of the club it's promising."
Stuart wasn't interested in discussing the allegations against departing Raiders star Jack Wighton, but he hoped it didn't overshadow the quality game of rugby league that needed 90 minutes to find a winner.
Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble accused Wighton of biting in the second half, with the Canberra centre put on report.
Wighton was also put on report for a high shot on Ponga.
Stuart thanked Wighton for his efforts ahead of his departure to join South Sydney next season - especially given he'd helped him out by playing out of position for the past five years.
"He was brilliant. He was so strong and that is his position, centre, and for a number of years now he has filled in a position for the team [at five-eighth]," Stuart said.
"I appreciate that. He was strong at centre, but there wasn't a player that played poorly."
AT A GLANCE
NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 30 (Dominic Young 2, Greg Marzhew, Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai tries; Kalyn Ponga 5 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 28 (James Schiller 2, Trey Mooney, Matt Frawley, Tom Starling tries; Jamal Fogarty 3 goals) in extra-time at Newcastle. Referee: Ashley Klein.
