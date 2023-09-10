Police have re-opened Commonwealth Avenue Bridge after closing it at least partially for almost two hours to deal with an incident there.
Initially, the bridge was closed in both directions but then the northbound carriageway, into the city, was reopened. The southbound lanes were also opened a short time later.
They announced they had closed both lanes about 5.45am, and that the northbound lanes had been reopened about 7.10am, and the southbound lanes about 7.25am.
Police were expecting traffic to be flowing normally by 7.30am.
A man believed to have mental health issues was persuaded to leave in an ambulance after officers talked to him.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.