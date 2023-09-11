The Canberra Times
Lake Eucumbene, where two Canberra fishermen died, can turn wild quickly

By Steve Evans
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 10:20am
Local people have told how conditions on the the lake that claimed two Canberran lives could turn in a moment. They said it could go from placid to "wild" in virtually no time.

