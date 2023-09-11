Local people have told how conditions on the the lake that claimed two Canberran lives could turn in a moment. They said it could go from placid to "wild" in virtually no time.
The body of the second of two 73-year-olds was discovered on the weekend, four days after the pair failed to return from their fishing expedition to Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains.
"I'm on the water now and there's not a ripple," Mark Fountain said on Monday morning, "but last week, it started off beautiful but a front blew in and it got very rough."
The identity of the two men from Canberra has not been released. Local people said that the usual practice was to tow a boat from Canberra and fish on the lake.
The dead men are believed to have been experienced fishermen who would have known what to do if the weather suddenly turned rough.
Mr Fountain, who owns Eucumbene and Jindabyne Fishing Charters, said the best thing to do when that happens is to sit out the bad weather, but some people try to fight against it and reach the shore.
He thought that one possibility was that their boat had hit a log.
The two fishermen were reported missing to officers from the Monaro Police District about 11.15pm on Wednesday.
An extensive search began at first light on Thursday. The body of one of the men was found but the search for the second was called off as the wind picked up and darkness fell.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The extensive search involved the police, NSW Marine Area Command divers, NSW SES, Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter Service, Westpac helicopter, and Marine Rescue.
Drones were used over the water and bushland around the lake which is nine times the size of Sydney harbour.
The body of the second missing man was found on Sunday morning.
Because the weather was so changeable over the four days, the search had to be called off repeatedly and then resumed.
"Conditions can change in a matter of minutes," Dan Bainbridge of the Anglers' Reach Lakeside Village said.
"Today, you look at the lake and it's the gentlest water. Four days ago, it was like the Bass Straight at Christmas."
Tanya Watts of Rainbow Pines Tourist Caravan Park said, "One minute, it can be nice and calm and then the wind picks up and it's like the ocean.
"You get white caps. Four days ago, we had snow. It was pretty rough."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.