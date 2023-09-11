The Canberra Times
Evri Group's development plans at 220 Northbourne Ave, Braddon refused

By Brittney Levinson
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:30pm
The ACT government has knocked back a proposal to build three towers on Northbourne Avenue, citing a lack of parking as one of the reasons for the refusal.

