The ACT government has knocked back a proposal to build three towers on Northbourne Avenue, citing a lack of parking as one of the reasons for the refusal.
The developer said it was "very surprised" by the decision and noted recent comments from planning officials about the need for fewer car spaces in well-serviced transport corridors in the future.
Evri Group submitted its development application for 220 Northbourne Avenue, Braddon in February 2022.
The plan included two buildings of up to 13 storeys, with more than 430 build-to-rent units, and a commercial office building of up to six storeys.
The 10,660-square-metre block, on the corner of Northbourne and Wakefield Avenues, was previously home to government offices that were demolished earlier this year.
The group had proposed 480 parking spaces, comprised of 270 spaces for residents, 27 visitor parks and 183 for commercial use.
In its notice of decision, the Planning and Land Authority stated the proposal had a shortfall of 356 car spaces.
"The proposed development requires 836 parking spaces to comply with the parking provisions of the Parking and Vehicular Access General Code," it stated.
"While the authority notes this site has to capacity to reduce some of the parking requirements for the development due to its location and proposed uses, however the reliance on 356 spaces off site/shortfall is not supported."
The authority said the lack of spaces would cause "overspill parking" into Lowanna Street and beyond.
"If the development had appropriately responded to the parking provisions outlined above the parking impacts would be reduced and this issue would be largely resolved," the authority stated.
The planning authority also noted the noise management plan had "not been prepared to the satisfaction nor endorsed by Environment Protection Authority" and the removal of trees had not been supported by the Conservator of Flora and Fauna.
Evri Group development manager Rob Speight said the group was "very surprised by the decision to refuse our application on grounds of parking".
"Our design team has put together substantial analysis, demonstrating what is achievable through exemplar build-to-rent communities in other cities, and subsequently applied that design thinking to our project in Braddon," he said.
"We note recent announcements by the government regarding reduced parking requirements for developments close to public transport and the city centre and will actively seek a solution in this regard."
Mr Speight said Evri Group would continue to work with the planning directorate "to reach the right outcome".
Evri Group had commissioned studies from EY and Stantec which supported its proposal for fewer parking spaces, due to the nature of build-to-rent users.
"The site is likely to have a mixture of parking demand from the various tenants, including traditional tenants who may have two cars and student residents that are comfortable to rely upon the public transport offer," one report stated.
"The nature of the site's flexible leases and proposal to unbundle parking from apartment leases will enable a lower car parking take-up based on the actual demand generated by tenants."
In concluding its notice of decision, the planning authority stated it would consider approving a new application that showed either a reduction in the density of the development or additional on-site car parking.
