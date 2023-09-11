The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Tulip Top Gardens at Sutton open for season ahead of Canberra's Floriade

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ever-popular Tulip Top Gardens at Sutton is opening this week, the stunning four hectares of bulbs and blossoms and trees tended all-year round by just three gardeners in the proudly family-run operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.