The ever-popular Tulip Top Gardens at Sutton is opening this week, the stunning four hectares of bulbs and blossoms and trees tended all-year round by just three gardeners in the proudly family-run operation.
The gardens will open their doors to the public on Wednesday, boasting half a million tulips, 1000 blossom trees and more than 100,000 flowers.
With temperatures tipped to reach 21 degrees on Wednesday and even warmer on the weekend, the trees and flowers are probably two weeks ahead of their normal blooming schedule, owner Bill Rhodin said.
"It's too hot for gardening at the moment, but you've just got to go with the flow and enjoy it," he said.
Mr Rhodin and his wife Pat are into their 26th year running the gardens, happy to be back on track after some dark days when they had to close in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID.
On Monday, before the official opening, the garden was deserted but alive with the sounds of spring - frogs in the creek, bees in the blossoms and little wrens fossicking in the undergrowth.
Mr Rhodin said that's what it was like during the COVID lockdowns - a beautiful garden, with no one in it.
"You couldn't believe you could do so much work two years in a row and no one could come," he said.
"We're back on track now, going great guns. Huge amount of coach bookings this year."
Mr and Mrs Rhodin, coy about their ages but self-described "seniors", do all the gardening, with son Dallas, "on their hands and knees", around the clock. Daughter Molly also helps in the family business, especially giving it a much-followed social media presence.
"The best thing is putting things in [the ground] and seeing what happens," Mr Rhodin said.
"It's lovely to see the people, when they come across the bridge, especially, and you see their mouths open up - 'Oh my god, there's something good here'."
The gardens, just off the Federal Highway at Sutton, are opening a few days before Floriade, Canberra's celebration of spring, which opens to the public in Commonwealth Park on Saturday.
Mr Rhodin said his gardens were focused on mass plantings with the addition of the blossom trees.
"They're two different gardens," he said, of Tulip Tops and Floriade.
When the Rhodins bought the property, it was just "dead trees and overgrown grass".
There will be a presentation at 10.30am and 2.30pm on Wednesday for the public showing the evolution of the gardens, from sparse paddock to a showcase of the majesty of spring.
Over the season at Tulip Tops, there will be live music, as well as the traditional classic music piped through the garden and also wine tastings and picnic hampers from Wamboin winery Contentious Character.
Dogs, on a leash, are allowed at the gardens throughout the season.
