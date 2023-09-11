If you haven't seen the weather forecast for this week, hold onto your hat as this weekend's temperatures are set to hit the high-20s.
With next week's forecast yet to be released, be sure to make the most of the warm spring weather with a family picnic or a trip to the South Coast.
Starting from Thursday, temperatures in the national capital will hit a maximum of 25 degrees, followed by another maximum of 25 on Friday and a sunny 26 and 27 on the weekend.
The government might need to open the Civic and Dickson outdoor pools ahead of schedule.
There is less than 10 per cent chance of showers this week, so you can guarantee your plans won't be spoiled.
You can take the beach towels out of the cupboards and buy some sunscreen because the coast is also following suit with sunny weather.
Whether you're heading to the sands of Yarralumla or the Black Mountain beaches for a tan, you might want to repair your car's AC if it's not working.
Meteorologist Jiwon Park from the the Bureau of Meteorology said a high pressure system from western Victoria was behind the increasing temperatures.
"This heat will be extending into eastern NSW and the ACT. It will continue into next week," Mr Park said.
He said Canberrans would notice the warmer conditions on Thursday and expected temperatures to gradually rise to 27 on Sunday.
The September climate average for Canberra is 16 degrees.
The warm weather might be interrupted by a strong cold front mid next week, the bureau said.
"There is an indication the warm weather might be washed by a cold front next week, but it's a bit early to tell precisely," Mr Park said.
The bureau has not released any fire warnings.
"There may be some fire warnings later in the week for the Monaro region, but there are none for the ACT," Mr Park said.
The Batemans Bay forecast is for a maximum of 31 degrees on Saturday and 30 degrees on Sunday.
It's been a while since Canberrans flocked to the Kings Highway to enjoy the South Coast, so be sure to head out early to avoid any traffic.
Kiama will be slightly cooler with a sunny maximum of 28 degrees forecast for Saturday and 27 on Sunday.
