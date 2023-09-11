Outgoing Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton has been sent straight to the NRL judiciary for allegedly biting Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble.
If he's found guilty it means Wighton will miss the start of next season for his new club South Sydney, having played his last game for the Raiders' in their heart-breaking elimination final loss to the Knights in Newcastle on Sunday.
Canberra will represent him at the judiciary given he's still a Canberra contracted player until November 1.
They've asked for the hearing to be delayed until Wednesday given the Raiders players were commiserating their 30-28 extra-time loss on Monday.
They've also asked for Wighton to appear via video link.
A decision on when the hearing will be held was expected to made later on Monday.
Gamble made the allegations against Wighton after he'd tackled the Canberra centre in the 47th minute of the match, with his arm wrapping around Wighton's mouth.
The Knights playmaker showed referee Ashley Klein a mark on his arm before later stepping back from his allegation after the match.
Klein spoke with the Bunker and decided to put Wighton on report rather than penalising him on the field - or even sending him off.
The match review committee decided to refer him straight to the judiciary for dangerous contact rather than grade the charge.
Previously, Kevin Proctor was suspended for four weeks for biting, while James Garaham received a 12-week ban.
"I want to leave that on the field. That's footy," Gamble said after the game.
"It's done and dusted, we shook hands and [Wighton] said all the best for the rest of the finals series.
"We'll put it to the side and move on."
With the Raiders' season over it also ended Wighton's 242-game career with the Green Machine.
Wighton was excellent for the Raiders, running for 164 metres and setting up two tries - one causing a turnover with his strong defence.
Former NRL hardman Mark Geyer came to Wighton's defence on Monday.
"Wighton was on the ground with the ball in his arms and all of a sudden Tyson Gamble's forearm was wrapped around Jack Wighton's mouth and he kind of gave him a jaw lock," Geyer said on Triple M.
"I had this happen to me when I used to play and you can't breath. The only thing you can do is, as a defence mechanism, is to bite.
"Don't put your arm in people's mouths if you don't want to get bitten."
More to come.
